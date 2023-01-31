Marco Antonio Solis Announces El Buki World Tour 2023
Marco Antonio Solis will be back on the road solo in 2023, announcing plans for El Buki World Tour dates beginning in March. The 19-city North American leg will run in March/April and August-October, sandwiched around dates in Mexico and Europe over the summer.
¡Ya llegó! ¡Ya está aquí! La gira “El Buki World Tour 2023” estará llegando a más de 40 ciudades en todo el mundo para llevar canciones con todo el amor y todo el corazón para ustedes. ¿Están listos? Boletos disponibles en https://t.co/Ln7WKT3IDg pic.twitter.com/j4DjV6p30a
— Marco Antonio Solís (@MarcoASolis) January 31, 2023
Solis spent much of 2022 on the sold-out Una Historia Cantada reunion tour with Los Bukis. This time around, he will perform as a solo act in 40 cities across the globe. The first North American leg begins with a Friday, March 3 show at SAP Center in San Jose, California and wraps up on April 1 at FLA Live Arena in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Other stops along that early run include two shows in Denver at the Bellco Thatre, four stops in Texas including Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, and two Florida performances.
Following April/May shows in Mexico, followed by July shows in Europe, Solis returns to North America beginning in August with a performance at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. From there, stops include Phoenix, San Diego, Las Veggas, Montreal, , Washington D.C., and Nashville before a final performance on October 15 at Chicago’s Allstate Arena.
Tickets for Marco Antonio Solis tour dates are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, February 3. Prior to that, presales open as early as Tuesday, January 31 with a Citi cardmember offering.
Full tour dates and links to ticket marketplaces are available below:
Marco Antonio Solis El Buki World Tour Dates
Friday, March 3 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
Saturday, March 4 – Reno, CA – Reno Events Center
Saturday, March 11 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre
Sunday, March 12 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre
Friday, March 17 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre
Saturday, March 18 – Laredo, TX – Sames Auto Arena
Friday, March 24 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Saturday, March 25 – Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena
Friday, March 31 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Saturday, April 1 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena
Friday, April 21 – Mexicali, BCN – Plaza de Toros Calafia
Saturday, April 22 – Valle de Guadalupe. BCN – Club de Polo Todos Los Santos
Saturday, April 29 – Cuernavaca, Morelos – Estadio Centenario
Sunday, April 30 – Acapulco, Guerrero – GNP Seguros
Saturday, May 6 – Pachuca, Hidalgo – Plaza de Toros Vicente Segura
Sunday, May 7 – Penjamo, Gto – Explanada de la Feria
Tuesday, May 9 – Toluca, Edo. Mex.
Wednesday, May 10 – Queretaro, Qro – Estadio Corregidora
Friday, May 26 – Oaxaca, Oax – Auditorio Guelaguetza
Saturday, May 27 – Puebla, Pue.
Saturday, July 8 – Lausanne, CH – Vaudoise Arena
Tuesday, July 11 – Alicante, Spain – Plaza de Toros
Thursday, July 13 – Marbella, Spain – Starlite Festival
Saturday, July 15 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Saint Jordi
Sunday, July 16 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Center
Saturday, August 12 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium
Friday, August 18 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena
Saturday, August 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Friday, September 1 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Sunday, September 3 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Friday, September 8 – Tucson, AZ – Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater
Saturday, September 9 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center
Friday, September 15 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Friday, September 22 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell
Saturday, September 23 – Toronto, ON – Coca Cola Coliseum
Friday, September 29 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Saturday, September 30 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Friday, October 13 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sunday, October 15 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena
