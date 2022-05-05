Los Bukis Add Four Stadium Shows to U.S. Finale

Los Bukis have announced the addition of four shows to their record-setting Una Historia Canada tour, planned to be the “final opportunity U.S> audiences...

Los Bukis have announced the addition of four shows to their record-setting Una Historia Canada tour, planned to be the “final opportunity U.S> audiences will have to see Los Bukis perform live,” according to promoter Live Nation. The shows in July and August precede a series of stadium performances in Mexico later in the year.

After a historic reunion, @somoslosbukis return to the stage with #UnaHistoriaCantada Tour! Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am local here https://t.co/VdzcBPANSw pic.twitter.com/5bL9uO2WO1 — Live Nation (@LiveNation) May 3, 2022

Tickets for Los Bukis U.S. shows are on sale this week, available for the general public beginning Friday, April 6. Presales for the four-date run are already open, including an offer exclusive to Citi cardholders.

2022 Una Historia Cantada tour dates begin Saturday, July 30th at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. The band also has shows planned for the NFL stadiums in Las Vegas (Allegiant Stadium) and Los Angeles (Memorial Stadium) before wrapping up at Seattle’s Gorge Amphitheater on Friday, August 26th. This is in addition to a historic run of upcoming stadium shows already announced in México, with performances in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Tijuana and Morelia.

Marco Antonio Solis of the group has already been on the road in 2022, performing his Que Ganas de Verte tour in April with one final show remaining in Illinois this weekend.

Los Bukis 2021 tour reportedly broke numerous records, including the first-ever sold out concert at the recently opened SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The group announced the new dates at a May 3 press conference in the same city, with LA City Councilman Curren Price officially declaring the day Los Bukis day in Los Angeles. As part of the event, comic Gabriel Iglesias and MC Carlos Alvarez presented the band with plaques from Live Nation commemorating the massive 2021 tour run, which reportedly saw almost half a million fans attend across its nine shows.

Los Bukis 2022 UNA HISTORIA CANTADA TOUR DATES:

Sat Jul 30 – East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

Fri Aug 12 – Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

Thu Aug 18 – Los Angeles, CA | LA Memorial Coliseum

Fri Aug 26 – Seattle, WA | The Gorge Amphitheater