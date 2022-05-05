Harry Styles Plans “Harry’s House” Residency-Style Runs in Five Cities

Harry Styles fans in five cities will have ample chances to see the singer this fall, as the singer announced plans for 32 Love...

Harry Styles fans in five cities will have ample chances to see the singer this fall, as the singer announced plans for 32 Love On Tour dates. The tour is structured more like a series of residencies, however, with ten shows each in Los Angeles and New York, five shows each in Austin and Chicago, and two shows in Toronto.

Love On Tour 2022. North America. pic.twitter.com/ikK7lgYEfF — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 5, 2022

The announcement comes on the heels of the rapid sellout of tickets for the One Night Only shows in New York and London that were announced this week to debut his new album. Those shows, scheduled for May 20 at UBS Arena and May 24 at O2 Academy, will serve as the launch for Styles’ Harry’s House album. Following that, Styles embarks on a run of shows in the UK and EU in June and July, followed with the newly scheduled dates beginning in late summer.

Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena will serve as the first stop for the Love on Tour North American run, with shows scheduled for August 15 and 16, supported by Madi Diaz. New York’s Madison Square Garden is up next, with shows on September 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 10, 14, 15, and 21 on the schedule with Blood Orange supporting. September 25th will see the curtain go up at Moody Center in Austin, with additional shows on the 26, 28, 29, and October 2 joined by Gabriels. Styles heads to Chicago’s United Center next, joined by Jessie Ware for shows on October 6, 8, 9, 13, and 14. Last up is Kia Forum in Los Angeles, where Ben Harper will join Styles on shows scheduled for October 31, November 2, 4, 5, 8, 9, 11, 12, 14, and 15.

Following that, Harry Styles will continue heading south with previously scheduled shows in Mexico and South America in November and December, with Australia and New Zealand on his calendar for early 2023.

Once again, Styles and his team have decided to use Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system to require fans to register their interest for the runs of performances, doling out codes to those they “verify” as not being bots or resellers. One tier of the “verified” program is restricted to American Express cardmembers, with non-AMEX cardmembers able to register for a separate “verified” sale. Registration for both is open now and closes on Thursday, May 19 at 10 p.m. (eastern). AMEX cardmembers who are verified will have the first crack at ticket purchases, beginning Tuesday, May 24. Non-AMEX folks who are verified will be up next, open to purchase tickets beginning May 25. A general public sale for tickets that remain will begin on Thursday, May 26.

Click here for the Verified Fan registration page

Harry Styles Ticket Links

Harry Styles tickets at Ticketmaster

Harry Styles tickets at Ticketmaster UK

Harry Styles tickets at AXS

Harry Styles tickets at SeatGeek

Harry Styles tickets at StubHub

Harry Styles tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Harry Styles tickets at TicketSmarter

Harry Styles tickets at Vivid Seats

Harry Styles Upcoming Tour Dates

Newly Announced dates in bold

MAY 20, 2022 – UBS ARENA | BELMONT, NY

May 24

JUN 11, 2022 – IBROX STADIUM | GLASGOW, UK

JUN 15, 2022 – EMIRATES OLD TRAFFORD | MANCHESTER, UK

JUN 16, 2022 – EMIRATES OLD TRAFFORD | MANCHESTER, UK

JUN 18, 2022 – WEMBLEY STADIUM | LONDON, UK

JUN 19, 2022 – WEMBLEY STADIUM | LONDON, UK

JUN 22, 2022 – AVIVA STADIUM | DUBLIN, IRELAND

JUN 26, 2022 – VOLKSPARKSTADION | HAMBURG, GERMANY

JUN 29, 2022 – TELE2 ARENA | STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN

JUL 1, 2022 – TELENOR ARENA | OSLO, NORWAY

JUL 3, 2022 – ROYAL ARENA | COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

JUL 5, 2022 – ACCOR ARENA | PARIS, FRANCE

JUL 7, 2022 – SPORTPALEIS | ANTWERP, BELGIUM

JUL 9, 2022 – ZIGGO DOME | AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS

JUL 11, 2022 – OLYMPIAHALLE | MUNICH, GERMANY

JUL 13, 2022 – BUDAPEST ARENA | BUDAPEST, HUNGARY

JUL 15, 2022 – O2 ARENA | PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC

JUL 16, 2022 – STADTHALLE | VIENNA, AUSTRIA

JUL 18, 2022 – TAURON ARENA KRAKOW | KRAKÓW, POLAND

JUL 20, 2022 – MERCEDES-BENZ ARENA | BERLIN, GERMANY

JUL 22, 2022 – LANXESS ARENA | COLOGNE, GERMANY

JUL 25, 2022 – UNIPOL ARENA | BOLOGNA, ITALY

JUL 26, 2022 – PALA ALPITOUR | TURIN, ITALY

JUL 29, 2022 – WIZINK CENTER | MADRID, SPAIN

JUL 31, 2022 – ALTICE ARENA | LISBON, PORTUGAL

Mon Aug 15 –Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena is Harry’s House^

Tue Aug 16 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena is Harry’s House^

Sun Aug 28 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Thu Sep 01 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Fri Sep 02 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sat Sep 03 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Wed Sep 07 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Thu Sep 08 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sat Sep 10 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Wed Sep 14 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Thu Sep 15 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Wed Sep 21 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sun Sep 25 – Austin, TX | Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Mon Sep 26 – Austin, TX | Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Wed Sep 28 – Austin, TX | Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Thu Sep 29 – Austin, TX | Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Sun Oct 02 – Austin, TX | Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Thu Oct 06 – Chicago, IL | United Center is Harry’s House#

Sat Oct 08 – Chicago, IL | United Center is Harry’s House#

Sun Oct 09 – Chicago, IL | United Center is Harry’s House#

Thu Oct 13 – Chicago, IL | United Center is Harry’s House#

Fri Oct 14 – Chicago, IL | United Center is Harry’s House#

Mon Oct 31 – Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Wed Nov 02 – Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Fri Nov 04 – Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Sat Nov 05 – Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Mon Nov 07 – Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Wed Nov 09 – Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Fri Nov 11 – Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Sat Nov 12 – Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Mon Nov 14 – Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Tue Nov 15 – Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

NOV 20, 2022 – ARENA VFG | GUADALAJARA, MEXICO

NOV 22, 2022 – ARENA MONTERREY | MONTERREY, N.L.

NOV 24, 2022 – FORO SOL | MEXICO CITY, CDMX

NOV 25, 2022 – FORO SOL | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO

NOV 27, 2022 – PARQUE SALITRE MAGICO | BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA

NOV 29, 2022 – JOCKEY CLUB | LIMA, PERU

DEC 1, 2022 – ESTADIO BICENTENARIO LA FLORIDA | SANTIAGO, CHILE

DEC 3, 2022 – ESTADIO RIVER PLATE | BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA

DEC 4, 2022 – ESTADIO RIVER PLATE | BUENOS AIRES, BUENOS AIRES

DEC 6, 2022 – ALLIANZ PARQUE | SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL

DEC 8, 2022 –AREA EXTERNA DA JEUNESSE ARENA | RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL

DEC 10, 2022 –PEDREIRA PAULO LEMINSKI | CURITIBA, BRAZIL

FEB 20, 2023 –HBF PARK | PERTH, AUSTRALIA

FEB 24, 2023 –MARVEL STADIUM | MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA

FEB 25, 2023 – MARVEL STADIUM | MELBOURNE, VIC

FEB 28, 2023 – METRICON STADIUM | GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA

MAR 3, 2023 – ACCOR STADIUM | SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

MAR 4, 2023 – ACCOR STADIUM | SYDNEY, NSW

MAR 7, 2023 – MT SMART STADIUM | AUCKLAND, AUCKLAND