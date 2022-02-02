Marco Antonio Solis Plots U.S. Leg of Que Ganas de Verte Tour

Beloved performer Marco Antonio Solis has announced plans for a spring trek across the U.S., bringing the Que Ganas De Verte World Tour to...

Beloved performer Marco Antonio Solis has announced plans for a spring trek across the U.S., bringing the Que Ganas De Verte World Tour to nine cities in the spring. The tour comes on the heels of a 2021 nine-show stadium tour with Los Bukis after 25 years.

Tickets for Marco Antonio Solis Que Ganas De Verte shows are on sale this week, with the general public sale scheduled for Friday, February 4. There will also be a presale exclusive to Citi cardmembers beginning at 10 p.m. local time on Thursday, February 3.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on April 1 with a performance at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona and wraps on May 7 with a special Mother’s Day celebration concert at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. In between, the tour will hit stops including Amway Center (Orlando, FL), Smart Financial Centre (Houston, TX), BOK Center (Tulsa, OK), and AT&T Center (San Antonio, TX).

Solis has been one of the key figures in the rise of Mexican and Latin American pop music, with over 40 million copies sold over his lengthy career. The Michoacan native was a teenager with he formed Los Bukis in the early 1970s, spending two decades performing with that group as well as developing his own sound as a solo artist.

Marco Antonio Solis QUE GANAS DE VERTE U.S. TOUR DATES:

Fri Apr 01 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Sat Apr 02 – El Paso, TX – Utep Don Haskins Center

Fri Apr 08 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Sat Apr 09 – Sunrise, FL – Fla Live Arena

Fri Apr 22 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre

Sat Apr 23 – Edinburg, TX – Bert Ogden Arena

Fri Apr 29 – Tulsa, OK – Bok Center

Sat Apr 30 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Sat May 07 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena