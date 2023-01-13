Platt-Led “Parade” Demand Crashes Telecharge Website

The sold-out musical of New York City Center’s “Parade” moves to Broadway. Set to run a limited engagement from March 16 through to August...

The sold-out musical of New York City Center’s “Parade” moves to Broadway. Set to run a limited engagement from March 16 through to August 6 at Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, the show saw high demand in tickets sales on the very same day its Broadway announcement was made. It actually drew too much attention to cause the Telecharge ticketing platform to crash.

On January 10, it was announced on the show’s official Twitter account that Parade, starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, would be headed to Broadway in spring, then the ticket links were shared with the readers. It was followed by another announcement on the same day, reading:

“After experiencing overwhelming demand, Telecharge website service has been restored and tickets for Parade are once again on sale. We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to seeing audiences at the Jacobs Theatre soon.”

According to the report on Deadline, the site resumed sales after more than 30 minutes of being down. In the meantime, users who were trying to purchase tickets were reported to meet with error messages. After it was solved, the platform published a “thank you” note for users’ patience, confirming that “the queue has resumed.”

Based on the true story of Leo Frank, a Jewish businessman in 1913 Georgia who was convicted of a crime he did not commit, Alfred Uhry and Jason Robert Brown’s Parade, who owns the book and the lyrics respectively, is a revival of the original one 25 years later.

The Broadway revival is directed by Michael Arden and produced by Seaview and Ambassador Theatre Group.

“Twenty-five years ago, we were honored to bring the story of Leo Frank to the musical stage, guided by our visionary director, Hal Prince. It was an extraordinary gift to watch a whole new audience connect with Parade at City Center under the thrilling direction of a new visionary: Michael Arden,” Uhry and Brown said in a statement.

“We couldn’t be more grateful that this production is now moving to Broadway, where even more people will get to see Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond deliver phenomenal performances and lead this large and gifted cast.”

“Jason Robert Brown’s and Alfred Uhry’s masterpiece, Parade, is one of the most beloved musicals of the past 25 years. Whenever you mention the show to a theater fan, they light up talking about the first time they saw a production or heard a recording,” producers Seaview and Ambassador Theatre Group said in their own statement.

“At City Center, Michael Arden mounted a magnificent production with incandescent performances from Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond that had audiences enraptured. We are overjoyed that we can bring this to Broadway so more people can experience Parade anew.”

The musical features Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond in the lead roles with additional casting to be announced later.

