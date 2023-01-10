Sonic Temple Features Tool, Foo Fighters, Kiss Among Headliners

LATEST
Ohio’s Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival announced plans for its return with a rock-heavy headlining group including Tool, Queens of the Stone Age, Kiss, and the Foo Fighters – returning to the stage this spring following the death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins. The festival, which drew more than 100,000 to its inaugural event in 2019 before seeing three ensuing years dashed due to COVID, is scheduled for May 25-28 at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

A four-day affair, Sonic Temple gets underway with Tool and Godsmack atop the bill on Thursday, followed by Avenged Sevenfold and Queens of the Stone Age Friday, Kiss and Rob Zombie Saturday, and Foo Fighters and Deftones headlining closing night on Sunday. Other performers announced include Beartooth, Bullet for my Valentine, Pennywise, Bad Omens, Chevelle, I Prevail, Knocked Loose, Sleeping With Sirens, Falling In Reverse, Puscifer, Trivium, Black Veil Brides, Sublime With Rome, Jawbreaker, The Pretty Reckless, and AWOLNation. A full list of performers announced thus far are available below.

Passes for the festival are on sale this week, beginning with a presale that launches on Wednesday at 10 a.m. – registration is available at the event website, sonictemplefestival.com. Remaining passes will be available to the general public beginning Friday, January 13. Pass prices for the full event start at $229.99 plus fees for a stadium pass and $349.99 plus fees for a GA Field pass, with prices increasing through a tiers system as they are sold. Single-day passes are also available for both the stadium and field levels, starting at $149.99 plus fees for any of the four days. VIP and “owners club” pass levels are also available for the event, granting special privilege’s for those who care to splurge.

Layaway is available from event organizers for passes, spreading the cost of the event out over several months vs. one shot.

Sonic Temple Festival Full Lineup

Thursday, May 25

Tool, Godsmack, Beartooth, Bullet For My Valentine, Pennywise, Bad Omens, Suicidal Tendencies, Fever 333, Anti-Flag, Joey Valence & Brae, Bones UK, Ho99o9, The Warning, Oxymorrons, Angel Du$t, Bloodywood, Wargasm, Malevolence, Bastardane, OTTTO

Friday, May 26

Avenged Sevenfold, Queens of the Stone Age, Chevelle, I Prevail, Knocked Loose, Sleeping With Sirens, Badflower, Dorothy, Black Stone Cherry, Converge, Born of Osiris, Band-Maid, Lilith Czar, Des Rocs, Mothica, Fame on Fire, Dayseeker, Vended, Mike’s Dead

Saturday, May 27

KISS, Rob Zombie, Falling in Reverse, Puscifer, Trivium, Black Veil Brides, Rival Sons, Yelawolf Presents: Sometimes Y, Avatar, Senses Fail, From Ashes To New, Giovannie & The Hired Guns, Brutus, Dead Poet Society, The Violent, Point North, Tallah, Varials, Tigercub, Capital Theatre

Sunday, May 28: 

Foo Fighters, Deftones, Sublime with Rome, Jawbreaker, The Pretty Reckless, Awolnation, Nothing More, Grandson, White Reaper, Filter, Ayron Jones, The Bronx, Poorstacy, Zero 9:36, New Years Day, Nova Twins, Bob Vylan, Aeir, Starcrawler

