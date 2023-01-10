Foo Fighters Plan Return; Headlining Multiple Festivals

Foo Fighters will be back in 2023 in a big way, announcing their return to performances with headlining slots at three festivals, all announced...

Foo Fighters will be back in 2023 in a big way, announcing their return to performances with headlining slots at three festivals, all announced on Tuesday morning. The band, which has not performed outside of tribute settings following the death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins just before a South American concert in March of last year, was announced as headliner for Bonnaroo, Boston Calling, and Sonic Temple.

The band had indicated that it would continue to perform in the wake of Hawkins’ death on New Year’s eve with a social media post explaining their decision to carry on.

“Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life and for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together,” the statement reads, in part. “A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and join in a chorus of life together through music without Taylor, we would never become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.”

Boston Calling will be the first show for Dave Grohl and Co., with the band scheduled as the Friday headliner on May 26 alongside the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. That same weekend, the band will serve as the Sunday headliner at Sonic Temple in Cleveland. Bonnaroo will feature the Foo Fighters as its closing night headliner on Sunday, June 18.

All three festivals have their tickets going on sale this week, with early access pass sales beginning Thursday, January 12. Further details about other performers at each festival will be posted in separate stories coming soon.

