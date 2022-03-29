Foo Fighters Cancel All Upcoming Shows After Taylor Hawkins’ Death

The Foo Fighters have announced that they would be cancelling all of their upcoming tour dates following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins over...

The Foo Fighters have announced that they would be cancelling all of their upcoming tour dates following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins over the weekend. Hawkins, 50, was a member of the band for over 25 years, joining in 1997 after frontman Dave Grohl had played drums on the band’s first recordings.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” read the band’s statement, posted to social media. “We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together. With Love, Foo Fighters.”

Foo Fighters were just about to perform over the weekend in Colombia when news of Hawkins’ death broke. Their next performance was scheduled for April 3 at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, and the band was planning on a full touring schedule this summer and into the fall.

Details regarding the circumstances of Hawkins’ passing have not yet been made clear. According to reports, emergency responders were called to the hotel Friday to render aid to a man experiencing chest pain, and efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. A preliminary toxicology report found evidence of 10 substances “including THC, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids” in his system. No cause of death has yet been determined, however.

Details regarding ticket purchase and refund options for those who bought Foo Fighters tour date tickets in 2022 have not yet been announced. Typically, cancellations of this nature would result in an automatic refund by the primary market to anyone who purchased there. Those who purchased tickets from secondary sellers should contact their point of purchase to determine their options for a refund or credit good towards future purchase.

