Halestorm Plans 2022 Tour Dates in Support of New Album

Halestorm will be rocking the road in the summer of 2022, announcing tour dates joined by The Pretty Reckless, The Warning and Lilith Czar. The 16-city tour brings the band fronted by siblings Lizzy and Arejay Hale across the U.S. in support of their new album, Back From The Dead, which releases on May 6.

To add to the summer heat…We’re blazing a path through the US, reuniting with our dear friends @TPROfficial and @LilithCzar! But wait, there’s more. We are so excited to bring some new friends with us, @TheWarningBand2. If you’re not hip to their noise…that’s about to change! pic.twitter.com/wp4YNYGWBd — Halestorm (@Halestorm) March 28, 2022

Halestorm’s 2022 tour dates begin with a July 8 performance at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre and run through an August 12 show at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion in Virginia. In between, stops include Blossom Music Center (Cleveland), Montage Mountain (Scranton), Isleta Amphitheater (Albuquerque), Zoo Amphitheatre (Oklahoma City), and Walmart AMP (Rogers, Arkansas). Tickets are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning Friday, April 1.

Ticket purchase links and full tour date details are available below:

Halestorm Tour Dates – Summer 2022

Fri Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sun Jul 10 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Tue Jul 12 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Wed Jul 13 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Jul 15 – Cadott, WI – RockFest (festival date)

Sun Jul 17 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion+

Tue Jul 19 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

Wed Jul 20 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Fri Jul 22 – Harrington, DE – DE State Fair (festival date)

Sat Jul 23 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Mon Jul 25 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion+

Wed Jul 27 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Thu Jul 28 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center+

Sat Jul 30 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 02 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Thu Aug 04 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Fri Aug 05 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Sun Aug 07 – Grand Junction, CO – Los Colonias Amphitheater*

Tue Aug 09 – Oklahoma City, OK – Zoo Amphitheatre*

Wed Aug 10 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Fri Aug 12 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion+