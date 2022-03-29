Florence + The Machine Plot Dance Fever Tour Dates

Florence + the Machine announced plans for an extended run of headlining concerts in 2022, announcing tour dates Monday. Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, King...

Florence + the Machine announced plans for an extended run of headlining concerts in 2022, announcing tour dates Monday. Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, King Princess, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast, and Wet Leg will join as support on select dates throughout the tour, which kicks off in September.

Dance Fever North America 🌕✨

With support from @arloparks, @samfendermusic, @wetlegband, @KingPrincess69, @Jbrekkie & @YvesTumor on selected dates. See poster for full details.🩸🫀

General sale Fri April 1st, 10am local. $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to @chooselove pic.twitter.com/4jKxJK9DT3 — florence welch (@florencemachine) March 28, 2022

Tickets for Florence + the Machine tour dates are on sale this week, available to the general public on Friday, April 1. A presale restricted to American Express cardmembers began on Tuesday, March 29, with others expected throughout the week before Friday’s general sale.

The tour will follow in the footsteps of the May release of Florence Welch’s upcoming Dance Fever album, which is expected on May 13. There will also be a pair of earlier shows – April 29 in Los Angeles and May 6 in New York – prior to the album’s release. Dance Fever tour dates begin in earnest at Montreal’s Place Bell on September 2. Other stops on the route include Capital One Arena (Washington D.C.), TD Garden (Boston), Madison Square Garden (New York), FTX Arena (Miami), Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle), and Shoreline Amphitheatre (Mountain View) before the tour wraps on October 14 at the Hollywood Bowl.

One dollar from every ticket sold will be donated to Choose Love, a charity which supports refugees and displaced persons.

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE Tour Dates

Tue Apr 29 – Los Angeles Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

Fri May 6 – Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center – New York, NY

Fri Sep 2 – Place Bell – Montreal, QC*

Sat Sep 3 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON*

Wed Sep 7 – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – Chicago, IL†

Thu Sep 8 – Xcel Energy Center – St. Paul, MN†

Sat Sep 10 – Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkson, MI†

Mon Sep 12 – Capital One Area – Washington, D.C.†

Wed Sep 14 – TD Garden – Boston, MA†

Fri Sep 16 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY†

Tue Sep 20 – Ascend Amphitheatre – Nashville, TN‡

Wed Sep 21 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA‡

Fri Sep 23 – Amway Center – Orlando, FL‡

Sat Sep 24 – FTX Arena – Miami, FL‡

Tue Sep 27 – Moody Center – Austin, TX§

Wed Sep 28 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TX§

Sat Oct 1 – Ball Arena – Denver, CO

Tue Oct 4 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC**

The Oct 6 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA††

Fri Oct 7 – Theater of the Clouds – Portland, OR**

Sun Oct 9 – Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA††

Wed Oct 12 – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA††

Fri Oct 14 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA

*with Arlo Parks

†with Sam Fender

‡with King Princess

§with Yves Tumor

**with Japanese Breakfast

††with Wet Leg