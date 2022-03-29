Brad Paisley Plans Three Continent World Tour Dates in 2022

Country superstar Brad Paisley has big plans for 2022, announcing World Tour dates that will take him to three continents between the end of...

Country superstar Brad Paisley has big plans for 2022, announcing World Tour dates that will take him to three continents between the end of May and early October. Touring plans include two separate legs of shows in North America as well as tour runs in Europe/UK and New Zealand/Australia. The international shows are his first since 2019 due to the pandemic, with the visits to Australia the first in his career.

Special guests joining Paisley for the tour dates include Tracy Lawrence, Scotty McCreery, Morgan Evans, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, and others to be announced.

Brad Paisley’s tour dates open on May 27 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. That first leg continues with stops including Pavilion at Star Lake (Pittsburgh) and Waterfront Music Pavilion (Philadelphia) before concluding with a June 26 concert at Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Airway Heights, Washington.

After touring through nine stops on the other side of the Atlantic in July, Paisley returns to North American with an August 12 performances at Sandia Amphitheatre in Albuquerque. Other stops on this leg include Ava Amphitheatre (Tucson), Five Point Amphitheatre (Irvine), and St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview (Syracuse) before it wraps with a September 17 performance at Splash Into Country at McHenry, Illinois. Australian shows begin just a week later, with six planned for that country and one planned for New Zealand as the tour closes in Auckland.

Tickets are on sale this week for Brad Paisley tour dates, with links for purchase options below and the full announced schedule below them.

Brad Paisley World Tour Dates – 2022

Friday, May 27 – Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun Arena

Sunday, May 29 – Windsor, ON | The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

Thursday, June 2 – Pittsburgh, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake *

Friday, June 3 – Philadelphia, PA | Waterfront Music Pavilion*

Saturday, June 4 – Bethel, NY | Bethel Woods Center for the Arts*

Friday, June 10 – Simpsonville, SC | CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park X

Saturday, June 11 – Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans AMPHITHEATER at Va. Beach X

Friday, June 24 – Greeley, CO | Greeley Independence Stampede – Island Grove Regional Park

Saturday, June 25 – Fort Hall, ID | Shoshone-Bannock Hotel Casino

Sunday, June 26 – Airway Heights, WA | Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Friday, July 15 – Glasgow, Scotland | SSE Hydro ++

Saturday, July 16 – Dublin, Ireland | 3Arena ++

Tuesday, July 19 – Tilburg, Netherlands | 013 Poppodium ++

Wednesday, July 20 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Royal Arena ++

Friday, July 22 – Bergen, Norway | Bergenhus Festning ++

Sunday, July 24 – Trondheim, Norway | Kristiansten Festning ++

Wednesday, July 27 – Gothenburg, Sweden | Liseburg Amusement Park

Friday, July 29 – Gavle, Sweden | Furuviksparken

Sunday, July 31 – Schwetzingen, Germany | Schlossgarten Open Air

Friday, August 12 – Albuquerque, NM | Sandia Resort Casino – Sandia Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 13 – Tucson, AZ | Ava Amphitheatre

Thursday, August 18 – Murphys, CA | Ironstone Amphitheatre X

Friday, August 19 – Irvine, CA | FivePoint Amphitheatre X

Saturday, August 20 – Temecula, CA | Pechanga Resort Casino – Pechanga Summit X

Wednesday, August 24 – Put In Bay, OH | Bash on the Bay Country Music Festival

Thursday, August 25 – Syracuse, NY | St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview XX

Friday, August 26 – Niagara Falls, ON | Fallsview Casino Resort – Niagara Falls Entertainment Centre

Saturday, September 17 – McHenry, IL | Splash into Country – Rise Up McHenry

September 23-25 – Willowbank, QLD | CMC Rocks

Monday, September 26 – Brisbane, QLD | Brisbane Entertainment Centre ++

Thursday, September 29 – Melbourne, VIC | Rod Laver Arena++

Saturday, October 1 – Deniliquin, NSW | Deni Ute Muster

Sunday, October 2 – Mareeba, QLD | Savannah In The Round

Wednesday, October 5 – Sydney, NSW | Qudos Bank Arena++

Saturday, October 8 – Auckland, New Zealand | Spark Arena ++

*Tracy Lawrence & Tenille Townes

++ Morgan Evans

X Tracy Lawrence & Caylee Hammack

XX Scotty McCreery & Caylee Hammack