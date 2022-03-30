Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Kali Uchis to Headling VIVA! L.A. Festival

Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Kali Uchis, Becky G, and many more are set to take part in “El Mejor Dia Del Verano” (the best...

Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Kali Uchis, Becky G, and many more are set to take part in “El Mejor Dia Del Verano” (the best day of the summer) at Viva! L.A. – a new festival announced this week by Goldenvoice. The festival is scheduled for one day – Saturday, June 25 – at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Viva! L.A. is the brainchild of the Viva! brand, which launched its first festival in Pomona a decade ago. Its first show in Los Angeles is scheduled for just a single day, though it comes in the middle of a 11 day gap between Dodgers home games, which makes it possible that additional dates will be announced if sales are strong – as happened with the emo-themed When We Were Young festival this year. Other acts planned for Viva! L.A. include Los Fabulosos Cadillacs, Lenin Ramirez, Carin Leon, Tainy, Carla Morrison, Ivy Queen, Cuco, Los Dos Carnales, The Marías, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Chicano Batman, Ed Maverick, Cazzu, La Sonora Dinamita, Lido Piemienta, Eslabon Armado, among many others. The full lineup is available here.

Those interested in purchasing tickets can register for a presale that begins on Saturday, April 2 at 10 a.m. Registration is available at the festival website.

Ticket prices for Viva LA begin at $199 plus fees for a Saturday general admission pass. Other pass options include GA+, VIP and VIP+, with price rising for each level (save VIP+) as passes are sold. Payment plans are available for those interested. The breakdown of prices and fees on the various types and levels is below:

VIVA L.A. MUSIC FESTIVAL FEE CHART

PASS TYPE PRICE FEES TOTAL Saturday GA (Price Level 1) $199.00 $30.00 $229.00 Saturday GA (Price Level 2) $229.00 $30.00 $259.00 Saturday GA (Price Level 3) $249.00 $30.00 $279.00 Saturday GA+ (Price Level 1) $299.00 $30.00 $329.00 Saturday GA+ (Price Level 2) $329.00 $30.00 $359.00 Saturday GA+ (Price Level 3) $349.00 $30.00 $379.00 Saturday VIP (Price Level 1) $499.00 $50.00 $549.00 Saturday VIP (Price Level 2) $549.00 $50.00 $599.00 Saturday VIP+ $650.00 $50.00 $700.00 Viva! L.A. Music Festival Merch Add-On $50.00 N/A $50.00 Saturday General Parking $30.00 N/A $30.00

