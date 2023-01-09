NFL Playoff Ticket Prices: Dallas-Tampa Bay High; Miami-Buffalo Low

The National Football League playoff brackets are set, only coming together in the final moments of the regular season on Sunday evening as the...

The National Football League playoff brackets are set, only coming together in the final moments of the regular season on Sunday evening as the Detroit Lions held off the Green Bay Packers to knock Aaron Rodgers and Co. out of contention for a chance to play on for a trip to Super Bowl LVII on February 12. Twelve clubs – Dallas, Tampa Bay, Seattle, San Francisco, New York and Minnesota in the NFC and Baltimore, Cincinnati, Los Angeles, Jacksonville, Miami and Buffalo in the AFC – play over three days this coming weekend as the NFL Playoffs get underway and tickets are on sale now.

Fans have already been flocking to grab NFL playoff tickets, with the purchasing pace only picking up after the matchups were set. Fans in Kansas City and Philadelphia may already be making plans for the divisional round to hopefully catch their top-seeded teams in action.

According to NFL Wild Card playoff ticket data provided by resale marketplace Ticket Club, the closer Monday between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is carrying the highest average price paid by consumers thus far, coming in at $468.24. Given that Dallas fans are notorious for travelling well to see their ‘Boys play, and Monday’s game could be one last shot at glory for TB12 Tom Brady, it’s not shocking to see that one going for a premium. The only other game with average prices at above the $400 mark is Saturday’s round-opener between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks – averaging a $454.17 price tag through Monday afternoon.

The lowest average price paid thus far by consumers is for the Buffalo-Miami contest in western New York, which has gone at an average of $250.92 per ticket – perhaps held down by a forecast that calls for snow showers Saturday and then a high of 29 on Sunday – keeping Dolphins fans slightly less keen on making travel plans north from Florida.

Average Ticket Price Paid – NFL Wild Card Round

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $468.24

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers: $454.17

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals: $360.62

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings: $317.90

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars: $311.52

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills: $250.92

Looking at the current asking prices across the coming weekend’s games, it is actually possible for fans to grab a ticket for less than $200 at any one of the six tilts, according to data provided by Score Big. The NFL Wild Card Round tickets available through that resale marketplace start at $126 “get-in” for the New York at Minnesota contest, with Miami-Buffalo nearly as affordable at $129 plus fees for the least expensive ticket.

Median-prices range from $233 (Miami at Buffalo) to $375 (Dallas at Tampa Bay), though the high price is currently for the Giants-Vikings game, with one asking price set at just shy of $10,000 for a ticket in the Medtronic Club.

Current Ticket Prices – NFL Wild Card Round

Get-In Price Median Price High Price Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills $129 $233 $9,853 New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings $126 $273 $9,918 Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars $154 $323 $7,174 Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers $177 $344 $5,719 Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals $180 $367 $8,572 Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers $192 $375 $5,994

NFL Wild Card Playoff Round Schedule

Saturday, January 14

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, January 15

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m.

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings, 4:30 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m.

Monday, January 16

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

BYES into Divisional Round

AFC No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs

NFC No. 1 seed Philadelphia Eagles

