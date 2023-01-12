Whiskey Myers Expands 2023 Tour Date Plans to 23 Shows

Whiskey Myers more than doubled their plans for touring on 2023, announcing 15 new dates, bringing their 2023 tour to 23 cities. The Live...

Whiskey Myers more than doubled their plans for touring on 2023, announcing 15 new dates, bringing their 2023 tour to 23 cities. The Live Nation-produced tour comes on the heels of the band’s Tornillo Tour in 2022.

More dates coming y’all’s way for 2023! Get your presale tickets at https://t.co/jzo9rKxymj tomorrow at 10AM local. pic.twitter.com/TJlKig1JYO — Whiskey Myers (@whiskeymyers) January 9, 2023

Presales for Whiskey Myers newly announced tour dates are already open, with general sales beginning on Friday, January 13 at 10 a.m. local time to each venue.

The Whiskey Myers 2023 tour kicks off just over a month from now, launching with a February 16 concert at Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Knoxville, Tennessee. It runs clear through the end of July, with a closing show at First Interstate Arena in Billings, Montana. Other stops on the tour include James Brown Arena in Augusta, GA, Revel in Albuquerque, NM, The Blue Note in Columbia, MO, Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Decatur, IL, and Midland Country Horseshoe Amphitheater in the band’s home state of Texas.

“Southern rock is alive and well on Whiskey Myers’ Tornillo – and it comes with a brassy border-town swagger…,” writes Nashville Sound of the band’s latest album. “Equal parts train songs, tenacious energy, and Tabasco… their lawless musicality burns like the sun.”

Whiskey Myers will be joined on select dates by Rivals Sons, The Weathered Souls, and Giovannie & The Hired Guns.

Whiskey Myers 2023 Tour Dates

Newly announced dates in bold

Thu Feb 16 – Knoxville, TN – Knoxville Civic Coliseum +

Fri Feb 17 – Tallahassee, FL – Donald L. Tucker Civic Center +

Sat Feb 18 – Augusta, GA – James Brown Arena +

Sun Feb 19 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena +

Wed Feb 22 – Kalamazoo, MI – Wings Event Center +

Fri Feb 24 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center +

Sat Feb 25 – Johnstown, PA – 1st SUMMIT ARENA at Cambria County War Memorial +

Sun Feb 26 – Saginaw, MI – Dow Event Center +

Thu March 16 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel ^

Fri March 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre ^

Sat March 18 – Laughlin, NV – Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at Harrah’s ^

Fri March 31 – Midland, TX – Midland County Horseshoe Amphitheater^

Thu May 04 – Alexandria, LA – Rapides Coliseum

Fri May 05 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

Sat May 06 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Thu May 11 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center

Fri May 12 – Columbia, MO – The Blue Note

Sat May 13 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Thu Jun 01 – Decatur, IL – Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

Fri Jun 02 – Wheeling, WV – Wesbanco Arena

Wed Jun 21 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste Michelle Winery

Thu Jun 22 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Tue Jul 18 – Casper, WY – Ford Wyoming Center

Fri Jul 21 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Pavilion

Sun Jul 23 – Duluth, MN – AMSOIL Arena

Tue Jul 25 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center

Fri Jul 28 – Billings, MT – First Interstate Arena

+ With Rival Sons and The Weathered Souls

^ With Giovannie & The Hired Guns

