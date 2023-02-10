Beyonce Fans Vent Over Surged Ticket Prices as Tour Sale Starts

As has been so often the case, another big tour onsale has been marked by fan anger over surged ticket prices from the artist....

As has been so often the case, another big tour onsale has been marked by fan anger over surged ticket prices from the artist. This time, it’s the “Beyhive” that has been kicked, as many are feeling the pricing pinch during the initial stages of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour ticket sales process in both the EU/UK and North America.

Screenshots of Ticketmaster pages showing ticket prices for various Beyonce shows indicated some “platinum” and VIP options were surged as high as $5,000 for a single ticket, which rivals the highs some fans saw during the initial Bruce Springsteen tour ticket price surge.

It has become something of an expectation that we would see such high prices for tickets on a high-profile tour, as promoter Live Nation and its ticketing agency have done all that they can to convince consumers that the demand would be sky-high for Beyoncé’s tour dates, which are the pop star’s first solo tour in over five years. Warned after their system failures during the Taylor Swift Eras Tour presale debacle last fall, the industry giant has fed a constant stream of stories indicating that demand was enormous for the tour since it has been announced.

For Beyoncé shows, sale dates were spread over three groups of shows (in order to reduce the potential spike in traffic that trashed the Swift sale) and the “verified fan” registration process was closed early after claims that registrations were made for more than 8x the number of available tickets.

This, of course, serves a dual purpose – providing some measure of cover if the sales process is plagued with failures as has happened in the past – but also conveying a sense of inevitability that fans who get through the “verified” process and get a shot at buying tickets will need to pay huge marked-up prices from the box office, because someone else will if they don’t.

And huge marked-up prices are apparently what they saw.

Incase anybody is wondering about #Beyonce tour ticket prices. This was #o2presale for Edinburgh. Nothing in my price range left and then it timed me out 🤷‍♀️ God speed to anybody on general sale day. #beyoncetickets #beyoncetour #beyonceprices pic.twitter.com/d8qgfdI36Q — Lauren Preedy (@lauren_preedy) February 2, 2023

just seen the real prices for beyonce’s tickets … pic.twitter.com/WwP7za3Oke — swan upon leda replayer🥹 (@hozussy) February 1, 2023

1/2 During this cost of living crisis we are all feeling the pinch. This includes the billionaire @Beyonce , so if you feel the need to donate extra to the Save Beyonce Fund, please feel free to pick the higher priced ticket from the surge prices available on @TicketmasterUK. pic.twitter.com/oNiIWnfofb — Fair Ticketing Alliance (@FairTicketing) February 8, 2023

Though the prices were obviously surged, and plenty of sale dates remain (only Group A shows have gone on sale, and of those sales, the general “verified” sale doesn’t occur until Saturday – only Beyhive fan club member and Capital One “verified” presales have gone off just yet), there have not been reports of widespread ticket system failures as there had been in the Swift mess (and for which Ticketmaster was warned by lawmakers before the sale got underway).

According to one analyst, the looming threat of a forced breakup if things continue to go back for Ticketmaster is likely a huge factor in things going smoothly to this point. The pressure from threats of DOJ enforcement and political oversight (and hopes of avoiding them or outright structural remedies like breaking up the entertainment giant) are serving the purpose that real competition in an open ticketing marketplace might serve. But without those steps, the improvements seen thus far in the Beyoncé tour presale aren’t likely to be lasting.

“Absent enforcement activity, you’re probably just going to see some kind of status quo with how the ticketing market looks right now,” says Carolyn Sloane, a labor economist at the University of California, Riverside. She and her class are studying the ongoing Ticketmaster drama.

Consumers who registered for the regular “Verified Fan” program are expected to find out whether or not they’ve been selected by the gatekeeping and demand registration system on Friday -at least for the first batch of shows. Sales dates for the various dates will continue to be staggered through the rest of the month, though fans should expect prices will remain sky-high throughout the process.

More than likely, the ticket prices for Beyoncé fans will actually be far more affordable closer to the event dates, when the initial demand spike cools off and ticket resale prices reflect the actual demand for tickets. This was apparent during the first major implementation of Verified Fan and “slow ticketing” during Taylor Swift’s 2018 Reputation Tour. Despite constant reminders of how enormous the demand was and how high prices were surged, in reality enormous proportions of tickets were held back from initial sale, then moved through back door channels or given away entirely as show dates approached. It is widely believed that the same is occurring for The Eras Tour, though it is impossible to know without transparency on how many tickets are actually available vs. held back, something that President Biden has called for as a part of his proposed ticketing reforms.

Beyonce Renaissance World Tour 2023 Dates

Europe/EU Dates

May 10 – Stockholm, SE | Friends Arena

May 14 – Brussels, BE | King Baudouin Stadium

May 17 – Cardiff, UK | Principality Stadium

May 20 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium

May 23 – Sunderland, UK | Stadium of Light

May 26 – Paris, FR | Stade de France

May 29 – London, UK | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

May 30 – London, UK | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 8 – Barcelona, SP | Olympic Stadium

June 11 – Marseille, FR | Orange Velodrome

June 15 – Cologne, DE | Rheinenergiestadion

June 17 – Amsterdam, NL | Johan Crujff Arena

June 21 – Hamburg, DE | Voksparkstadion

June 24 – Frankfurt, DE | Deutsche Bank Park

June 27 – Warsaw, PL | PGE Nardowy

North America Dates

July 8 – Toronto, CA | Rogers Centre

July 9 – Toronto, CA | Rogers Centre

July 12 – Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field

July 15 – Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium

July 17 – Louisville, KY | Cardinal Stadium

July 20 – Minneapolis, MN | Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22 – Chicago, IL | Soldier Field

July 23 – Chicago, IL | Soldier Field

July 26 – Detroit, MI | Ford Field

July 29 – East Rutherford, NJ | Metlife Stadium

July 30 – East Rutherford, NJ | Metlife Stadium

August 1 – Boston, MA | Gillette Stadium

August 3 – Pittsburgh, PA | Heinz Field

August 5 – Washington, DC | Fedex Field

August 6 – Washington, DC | Fedex Field

August 9 – Charlotte, NC | Bank Of America Stadium

August 11 – Atlanta, GA | Mercedes Benz Stadium

August 12 – Atlanta, GA | Mercedes Benz Stadium

August 16 – Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium

August 18 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

August 21 – St. Louis, MI | Dome at America’s Center

August 24 – Phoenix, AZ | State Farm Stadium

August 26 – Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

August 30 – San Francisco, CA | Levi’s Stadium

September 2 – Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium

September 3 – Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium

September 11 – Vancouver, CA | BC Place

September 13 – Seattle, WA | Lumen Field

September 18 – Kansas City, KS | Arrowhead Stadium

September 21 – Dallas, TX | AT&T Stadium

September 23 – Houston, TX | NRG Stadium

September 24 – Houston, TX | NRG Stadium

September 27 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Last Updated on February 10, 2023 by Dave Clark