Ticketmaster Warned as Beyonce Adds Dates to Tour

New dates have been announced for Beyonce’s upcoming tour, with the usual “unprecedented demand” cited by tour organizers Live Nation. The news comes as lawmakers regulators have fired warning shots at the entertainment giant, indicating that there will be limited patience if another high-profile tour sale goes wrong, as did the Taylor Swift presale in November of last year.

Ticketmaster and its parent Live Nation sit firmly in the crosshairs of lawmakers and regulators in the wake of the Taylor Swift fiasco, which led to a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in January that saw longtime executive Joe Berchtold on the defensive about his company’s behavior and allegations of anticompetitive behavior throughout.

With all eyes on the upcoming sale and whether or not it is plagued by more issues, new shows have been added in seven cities, and the registration period for the hated Verified Fan system has been extended to noon Friday for the first batch of shows, which includes Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; Houston, TX; Las Vegas, NV; Los Angeles, CA; New York, NY; Toronto, ON; Vancouver, BC; Washington, D.C. Other batches of shows have registration periods open through Thursday, February 9 (Boston, MA; Dallas, TX; Miami, FL; Minneapolis, MN; San Francisco, CA; Seattle, WA; Tampa, FL) and Thursday, February 16 (Charlotte, NC; Detroit, MI; Kansas City, MO; Louisville, KY; Nashville, TN; New Orleans, LA; Philadelphia, PA; Phoenix, AZ; Pittsburgh, PA; Saint Louis, MO), respectively.

Additional shows have been added in Toronto, Chicago, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, and East Rutherford, NJ to date.

“These seven shows have been added to help as many concertgoers get tickets as possible, and are based on venue availabilities and scheduling for the tour,” an updated shared by Ticketmaster reads. “Fan demand already exceeds the number of tickets available by more than 800% based on the registration numbers in the Group A cities. It is expected that many interested fans may not be able to get tickets because demand drastically exceeds supply.”

Similar additional shows were a part of the process for the Taylor Swift tour, which is likely part of why there is such concern for a repeat of the major issues that plagued that sales process, causing the general sale to be cancelled entirely, though it is believed that many thousands of tickets have not yet been put on sale, or have been routed directly through secondary ticket marketplaces.

The full tour dates and links to ticket marketplaces are included below – newly added dates are in bold.

Beyonce Renaissance World Tour 2023 Dates

Europe/EU Dates

May 10 – Stockholm, SE | Friends Arena

May 14 – Brussels, BE | King Baudouin Stadium

May 17 – Cardiff, UK | Principality Stadium

May 20 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium

May 23 – Sunderland, UK | Stadium of Light

May 26 – Paris, FR | Stade de France

May 29 – London, UK | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

May 30 – London, UK | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 8 – Barcelona, SP | Olympic Stadium

June 11 – Marseille, FR | Orange Velodrome

June 15 – Cologne, DE | Rheinenergiestadion

June 17 – Amsterdam, NL | Johan Crujff Arena

June 21 – Hamburg, DE | Voksparkstadion

June 24 – Frankfurt, DE | Deutsche Bank Park

June 27 – Warsaw, PL | PGE Nardowy

North America Dates

July 8 – Toronto, CA | Rogers Centre

July 9 – Toronto, CA | Rogers Centre

July 12 – Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field

July 15 – Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium

July 17 – Louisville, KY | Cardinal Stadium

July 20 – Minneapolis, MN | Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22 – Chicago, IL | Soldier Field

July 23 – Chicago, IL | Soldier Field

July 26 – Detroit, MI | Ford Field

July 29 – East Rutherford, NJ | Metlife Stadium

July 30 – East Rutherford, NJ | Metlife Stadium

August 1 – Boston, MA | Gillette Stadium

August 3 – Pittsburgh, PA | Heinz Field

August 5 – Washington, DC | Fedex Field

August 6 – Washington, DC | Fedex Field

August 9 – Charlotte, NC | Bank Of America Stadium

August 11 – Atlanta, GA | Mercedes Benz Stadium

August 12 – Atlanta, GA | Mercedes Benz Stadium

August 16 – Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium

August 18 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

August 21 – St. Louis, MI | Dome at America’s Center

August 24 – Phoenix, AZ | State Farm Stadium

August 26 – Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

August 30 – San Francisco, CA | Levi’s Stadium

September 2 – Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium

September 3 – Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium

September 11 – Vancouver, CA | BC Place

September 13 – Seattle, WA | Lumen Field

September 18 – Kansas City, KS | Arrowhead Stadium

September 21 – Dallas, TX | AT&T Stadium

September 23 – Houston, TX | NRG Stadium

September 24 – Houston, TX | NRG Stadium

September 27 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

