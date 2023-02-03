Ticketmaster Warned as Beyonce Adds Dates to Tour
ConcertsMusicOnsalesTop StoryTour DatesTours February 3, 2023 Dave Clark 0
New dates have been announced for Beyonce’s upcoming tour, with the usual “unprecedented demand” cited by tour organizers Live Nation. The news comes as lawmakers regulators have fired warning shots at the entertainment giant, indicating that there will be limited patience if another high-profile tour sale goes wrong, as did the Taylor Swift presale in November of last year.
We’re watching, @Ticketmaster. https://t.co/LuWjoXrWX4
— Senate Judiciary Committee (@JudiciaryDems) February 2, 2023
Ticketmaster and its parent Live Nation sit firmly in the crosshairs of lawmakers and regulators in the wake of the Taylor Swift fiasco, which led to a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in January that saw longtime executive Joe Berchtold on the defensive about his company’s behavior and allegations of anticompetitive behavior throughout.
With all eyes on the upcoming sale and whether or not it is plagued by more issues, new shows have been added in seven cities, and the registration period for the hated Verified Fan system has been extended to noon Friday for the first batch of shows, which includes Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; Houston, TX; Las Vegas, NV; Los Angeles, CA; New York, NY; Toronto, ON; Vancouver, BC; Washington, D.C. Other batches of shows have registration periods open through Thursday, February 9 (Boston, MA; Dallas, TX; Miami, FL; Minneapolis, MN; San Francisco, CA; Seattle, WA; Tampa, FL) and Thursday, February 16 (Charlotte, NC; Detroit, MI; Kansas City, MO; Louisville, KY; Nashville, TN; New Orleans, LA; Philadelphia, PA; Phoenix, AZ; Pittsburgh, PA; Saint Louis, MO), respectively.
Additional shows have been added in Toronto, Chicago, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, and East Rutherford, NJ to date.
“These seven shows have been added to help as many concertgoers get tickets as possible, and are based on venue availabilities and scheduling for the tour,” an updated shared by Ticketmaster reads. “Fan demand already exceeds the number of tickets available by more than 800% based on the registration numbers in the Group A cities. It is expected that many interested fans may not be able to get tickets because demand drastically exceeds supply.”
Similar additional shows were a part of the process for the Taylor Swift tour, which is likely part of why there is such concern for a repeat of the major issues that plagued that sales process, causing the general sale to be cancelled entirely, though it is believed that many thousands of tickets have not yet been put on sale, or have been routed directly through secondary ticket marketplaces.
The full tour dates and links to ticket marketplaces are included below – newly added dates are in bold.
Ticket Links
Beyonce tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS
Beyonce tickets at ScoreBig
Beyonce tickets at SeatGeek
Beyonce tickets at StubHub
Beyonce tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS
Beyonce tickets at Ticketmaster UK
Beyonce tickets at Vivid Seats
Beyonce Renaissance World Tour 2023 Dates
Europe/EU Dates
May 10 – Stockholm, SE | Friends Arena
May 14 – Brussels, BE | King Baudouin Stadium
May 17 – Cardiff, UK | Principality Stadium
May 20 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium
May 23 – Sunderland, UK | Stadium of Light
May 26 – Paris, FR | Stade de France
May 29 – London, UK | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
May 30 – London, UK | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 8 – Barcelona, SP | Olympic Stadium
June 11 – Marseille, FR | Orange Velodrome
June 15 – Cologne, DE | Rheinenergiestadion
June 17 – Amsterdam, NL | Johan Crujff Arena
June 21 – Hamburg, DE | Voksparkstadion
June 24 – Frankfurt, DE | Deutsche Bank Park
June 27 – Warsaw, PL | PGE Nardowy
North America Dates
July 8 – Toronto, CA | Rogers Centre
July 9 – Toronto, CA | Rogers Centre
July 12 – Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field
July 15 – Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium
July 17 – Louisville, KY | Cardinal Stadium
July 20 – Minneapolis, MN | Huntington Bank Stadium
July 22 – Chicago, IL | Soldier Field
July 23 – Chicago, IL | Soldier Field
July 26 – Detroit, MI | Ford Field
July 29 – East Rutherford, NJ | Metlife Stadium
July 30 – East Rutherford, NJ | Metlife Stadium
August 1 – Boston, MA | Gillette Stadium
August 3 – Pittsburgh, PA | Heinz Field
August 5 – Washington, DC | Fedex Field
August 6 – Washington, DC | Fedex Field
August 9 – Charlotte, NC | Bank Of America Stadium
August 11 – Atlanta, GA | Mercedes Benz Stadium
August 12 – Atlanta, GA | Mercedes Benz Stadium
August 16 – Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium
August 18 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium
August 21 – St. Louis, MI | Dome at America’s Center
August 24 – Phoenix, AZ | State Farm Stadium
August 26 – Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium
August 30 – San Francisco, CA | Levi’s Stadium
September 2 – Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium
September 3 – Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium
September 11 – Vancouver, CA | BC Place
September 13 – Seattle, WA | Lumen Field
September 18 – Kansas City, KS | Arrowhead Stadium
September 21 – Dallas, TX | AT&T Stadium
September 23 – Houston, TX | NRG Stadium
September 24 – Houston, TX | NRG Stadium
September 27 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome
Last Updated on February 3, 2023 by Dave Clark
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.