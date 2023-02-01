Beyonce Announces Renaissance World Tour Stadium Dates

As has been rumored for months now, Beyonce will be touring once again in 2023, announcing plans for the Renaissance World Tour early Wednesday...

As has been rumored for months now, Beyonce will be touring once again in 2023, announcing plans for the Renaissance World Tour early Wednesday morning. The superstar will begin with dates in Europe and the UK in late spring, then move to North America through the summer and into early fall. The Renaissance World Tour will be the first solo for Beyonce since 2016. Tickets for North American shows will be on sale in three groupings, spread through much of February and requiring consumers register through Ticketmaster’s much-maligned Verified Fan system.

Beyonce Renaissance World Tour dates begin on May 10 at Friends Arena in Stockholm and continue through that month and June overseas, with stops that include Brussels, Paris, Barcelona, Cologne, Amsterdam, and Warsaw on the European continent, as well as Edinburgh, Cardiff, and London in the UK. It swings to North America with two shows on July 7 and 8 at Rogers Centre in Toronto and then winds across North America through a September 27 show at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Other stops along the way include Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas, and Houston, as well as multi-night stints at MetLife Stadium in northern New Jersey and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Tickets for Beyonce tour dates appear to be going on sale soon, with some dates showing presales opening as early as Thursday, February 2 (though the singer’s website merely says “soon” on each date). North American dates appear to be requiring users to register for access using the controversial Verified Fan ticketing system, which is split into multiple groups for different batches of held-back tickets – Citi cardmembers can register for one, BeyHive fan clubs another, and those who don’t fit in either category can register for a third “standard” Verified Fan onsale.

Registration is split into three groups for the shows, with each covering approximately 1/3 of the currently announced concerts. Group A registration (Atlanta, Chicago, East Rutherford, Houston, Inglewood, Las Vegas, Toronto, Vancouver, Washington D.C.) is open through Thursday, February 2. Group B (Boston, Dallas, Miami, Minneapolis, San Francisco, Seattle, Tampa) is open through Thursday, February 9. Group C registration (Charlotte, Detroit, Kansas City, Louisville, Nashville, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, St. Louis) is open through Thursday, February 16.

The tour ticket sales for North America are a new wrinkle for Ticketmaster’s standard operating procedures, perhaps in deference to the meltdown its systems faced when high demand during the Taylor Swift ticket presale caused its systems to fail repeatedly, helping lead to last week’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearings in Washington.

More details regarding the registration process and sign-up details are available at beyonce.livenation.com/

The full tour plans and ticket marketplace links are available below:

May 10 – Stockholm, SE | Friends Arena

May 14 – Brussels, BE | King Baudouin Stadium

May 17 – Cardiff, UK | Principality Stadium

May 20 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium

May 23 – Sunderland, UK | Stadium of Light

May 26 – Paris, FR | Stade de France

May 29 – London, UK | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

May 30 – London, UK | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 8 – Barcelona, SP | Olympic Stadium

June 11 – Marseille, FR | Orange Velodrome

June 15 – Cologne, DE | Rheinenergiestadion

June 17 – Amsterdam, NL | Johan Crujff Arena

June 21 – Hamburg, DE | Voksparkstadion

June 24 – Frankfurt, DE | Deutsche Bank Park

June 27 – Warsaw, PL | PGE Nardowy

July 7 – Toronto, CA | Rogers Centre

July 8 – Toronto, CA | Rogers Centre

July 12 – Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field

July 15 – Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium

July 17 – Louisville, KY | Cardinal Stadium

July 20 – Minneapolis, MN | Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22 – Chicago, IL | Soldier Field

July 26 – Detroit, MI | Ford Field

July 29 – East Rutherford, NJ | Metlife Stadium

July 30 – East Rutherford, NJ | Metlife Stadium

August 1 – Boston, MA | Gillette Stadium

August 3 – Pittsburgh, PA | Heinz Field

August 5 – Washington, DC | Fedex Field

August 9 – Charlotte, NC | Bank Of America Stadium

August 11 – Atlanta, GA | Mercedes Benz Stadium

August 16 – Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium

August 18 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

August 21 – St. Louis, MI | Dome at America’s Center

August 24 – Phoenix, AZ | State Farm Stadium

August 26 – Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

August 30 – San Francisco, CA | Levi’s Stadium

September 2 – Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium

September 3 – Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium

September 11 – Vancouver, CA | BC Place

September 13 – Seattle, WA | Lumen Field

September 18 – Kansas City, KS | Arrowhead Stadium

September 21 – Dallas, TX | AT&T Stadium

September 23 – Houston, TX | NRG Stadium

September 27 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

