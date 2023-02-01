Beyonce Announces Renaissance World Tour Stadium Dates
As has been rumored for months now, Beyonce will be touring once again in 2023, announcing plans for the Renaissance World Tour early Wednesday morning. The superstar will begin with dates in Europe and the UK in late spring, then move to North America through the summer and into early fall. The Renaissance World Tour will be the first solo for Beyonce since 2016. Tickets for North American shows will be on sale in three groupings, spread through much of February and requiring consumers register through Ticketmaster’s much-maligned Verified Fan system.
Beyonce Renaissance World Tour dates begin on May 10 at Friends Arena in Stockholm and continue through that month and June overseas, with stops that include Brussels, Paris, Barcelona, Cologne, Amsterdam, and Warsaw on the European continent, as well as Edinburgh, Cardiff, and London in the UK. It swings to North America with two shows on July 7 and 8 at Rogers Centre in Toronto and then winds across North America through a September 27 show at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Other stops along the way include Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas, and Houston, as well as multi-night stints at MetLife Stadium in northern New Jersey and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Tickets for Beyonce tour dates appear to be going on sale soon, with some dates showing presales opening as early as Thursday, February 2 (though the singer’s website merely says “soon” on each date). North American dates appear to be requiring users to register for access using the controversial Verified Fan ticketing system, which is split into multiple groups for different batches of held-back tickets – Citi cardmembers can register for one, BeyHive fan clubs another, and those who don’t fit in either category can register for a third “standard” Verified Fan onsale.
Registration is split into three groups for the shows, with each covering approximately 1/3 of the currently announced concerts. Group A registration (Atlanta, Chicago, East Rutherford, Houston, Inglewood, Las Vegas, Toronto, Vancouver, Washington D.C.) is open through Thursday, February 2. Group B (Boston, Dallas, Miami, Minneapolis, San Francisco, Seattle, Tampa) is open through Thursday, February 9. Group C registration (Charlotte, Detroit, Kansas City, Louisville, Nashville, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, St. Louis) is open through Thursday, February 16.
The tour ticket sales for North America are a new wrinkle for Ticketmaster’s standard operating procedures, perhaps in deference to the meltdown its systems faced when high demand during the Taylor Swift ticket presale caused its systems to fail repeatedly, helping lead to last week’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearings in Washington.
More details regarding the registration process and sign-up details are available at beyonce.livenation.com/
The full tour plans and ticket marketplace links are available below:
Beyonce Renaissance World Tour 2023 North America Dates
Europe/EU Dates
May 10 – Stockholm, SE | Friends Arena
May 14 – Brussels, BE | King Baudouin Stadium
May 17 – Cardiff, UK | Principality Stadium
May 20 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium
May 23 – Sunderland, UK | Stadium of Light
May 26 – Paris, FR | Stade de France
May 29 – London, UK | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
May 30 – London, UK | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 8 – Barcelona, SP | Olympic Stadium
June 11 – Marseille, FR | Orange Velodrome
June 15 – Cologne, DE | Rheinenergiestadion
June 17 – Amsterdam, NL | Johan Crujff Arena
June 21 – Hamburg, DE | Voksparkstadion
June 24 – Frankfurt, DE | Deutsche Bank Park
June 27 – Warsaw, PL | PGE Nardowy
North America Dates
July 7 – Toronto, CA | Rogers Centre
July 8 – Toronto, CA | Rogers Centre
July 12 – Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field
July 15 – Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium
July 17 – Louisville, KY | Cardinal Stadium
July 20 – Minneapolis, MN | Huntington Bank Stadium
July 22 – Chicago, IL | Soldier Field
July 26 – Detroit, MI | Ford Field
July 29 – East Rutherford, NJ | Metlife Stadium
July 30 – East Rutherford, NJ | Metlife Stadium
August 1 – Boston, MA | Gillette Stadium
August 3 – Pittsburgh, PA | Heinz Field
August 5 – Washington, DC | Fedex Field
August 9 – Charlotte, NC | Bank Of America Stadium
August 11 – Atlanta, GA | Mercedes Benz Stadium
August 16 – Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium
August 18 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium
August 21 – St. Louis, MI | Dome at America’s Center
August 24 – Phoenix, AZ | State Farm Stadium
August 26 – Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium
August 30 – San Francisco, CA | Levi’s Stadium
September 2 – Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium
September 3 – Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium
September 11 – Vancouver, CA | BC Place
September 13 – Seattle, WA | Lumen Field
September 18 – Kansas City, KS | Arrowhead Stadium
September 21 – Dallas, TX | AT&T Stadium
September 23 – Houston, TX | NRG Stadium
September 27 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome
