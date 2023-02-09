Disturbed Announces 36-Date “Take Back Your Life” Tour

The multi-platinum heavy metal band Disturbed have announced their 2023 North American tour “Take Back Your Life”. It will run from April 27 through...

The multi-platinum heavy metal band Disturbed have announced their 2023 North American tour “Take Back Your Life”. It will run from April 27 through to September 2 in 36 cities where they will be accompanied by Theory of a Deadman in Canada and Breaking Benjamin & JINJER on select dates in the U.S. Tickets for all shows will go on sale on Friday, February 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

Starting the tour on April 27 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada, Disturbed will visit five more Canadian cities until taking to the stage at Ball Arena in Denver, CO July 11. The band will then perform at several stops throughout July and August including venues in Phoenix, Dallas, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Cincinnati, Camden and more until concluding the tour at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, IN on September 2.

“Take Back Your Life” tour marks the band’s first full tour since 2018, which also supports their eighth full-length album Divisive released in 2022 featuring hits like “Hey You,” “Unstoppable,” and more.

Formed in 1994 and currently consisting of vocalist David Draiman, guitarist/keyboardist Dan Donegan, bassist John Moyer, and drummer Mike Wengren, Disturbed was nominated for Grammy Award twice, and notched five consecutive number one debuts on the Billboard Top 200.

Disturbed Take Back Your Life Tour

Apr 27 | Montreal, QC | Bell Centre +

Apr 29 | Quebec City, QC | Videotron Centre +

May 01 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena +

May 08 | Winnipeg, MB | Canada Life Centre +

May 10 | Edmonton, AB | Rogers Place +

May 12 | Abbotsford, BC | Abbotsford Centre +

Jul 11 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena # ~

Jul 13 | Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre # ~

Jul 15 | Ridgefield, WA | RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater # ~

Jul 16 | Auburn, WA | White River Amphitheatre # ~

Jul 18 | Wheatland, CA | Toyota Amphitheatre # ~

Jul 20 | Irvine, CA | FivePoint Amphitheatre # ~

Jul 22 | Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre # ~

Jul 23 | Albuquerque, NM | Isleta Amphitheater # ~

Jul 25 | Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion # ~

Jul 27 | Houston, TX | Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion # ~

Jul 29 | Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP # ~

Jul 31 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion # ~

Aug 01 | Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre # ~

Aug 03 | West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre # ~

Aug 05 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug 07 | Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek # ~

Aug 09 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live # ~

Aug 11 | Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center ~

Aug 12 | Syracuse, NY | St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview # ~

Aug 15 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center # ~

Aug 18 | Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center ~

Aug 19 | Wantagh, NY | Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater # ~

Aug 21 | Camden, NJ | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion # ~

Aug 23 | Gilford, NH | Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion # ~

Aug 26 | Burgettstown, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake # ~

Aug 27 | Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center # ~

Aug 29 | Maryland Heights, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre # ~

Aug 30 | Tinley Park, IL | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre # ~

Sep 01 | Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre # ~

Sep 02 | Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center # ~

+ Special guest: Theory Of A Deadman

# Special guest: Breaking Benjamin

~ Special guest: JINJER

Previously Announced Disturbed Tour Dates

May 04 | Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum (102.9 The Hog’s HOG FEST) %

May 06 | St. Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center (93X’s Twin City Takeover) %

Jun 07 | Nickelsdorf, Austria | Nova Rock

Jun 8-11 | Castle Donington, United Kingdom | Download Festival

Jun 12 | Hamburg, Germany | Sporthalle *

Jun 14 | Stockholm, Sweden | Grona Lund

Jun 16 | Dessel, Belgium | Graspop Metal Meeting

Jun 17 | Landgraaf, Netherlands | Pinkpop Festival

Jun 19 | Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg | Rockhal ^

Jun 21 | Wetzikon, Switzerland | Heavy Load Festival

Jun 28 | Tel Aviv, Israel | Bitan 1

% Support = Falling In Reverse, Beartooth, Dorothy

^ Special Guest: I Prevail

* Special Guest: Asking Alexandria

