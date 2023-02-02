Quinn XCII Plans The People’s Tour After New Album

Quinn XCII will be bringing The People’s Tour to venues across North America beginning in May, joined by A R I Z O N...

Quinn XCII will be bringing The People’s Tour to venues across North America beginning in May, joined by A R I Z O N A and Julia Wolf. The tour comes on the heel’s of the new album, The People’s Champ, which features guest spots by artists including AJR, Chelsea Cutler, and Big Sean.

THE PEOPLE’S TOUR IS COMING TO THE UNITED STATES with special guests @arizona and @juliawolfnyc. Pre-sale + VIP begins 12PM local time on Tue Feb 7. General on-sale at 10AM local time on Fri Feb 10. Sign up for first access to pre-sale tickets now 🏆https://t.co/MLQQhxGgKN pic.twitter.com/E4V50RruvS — Quinn XCII (@QuinnXCII) February 2, 2023

Tickets for The People’s Tour dates are on sale beginning next week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, February 10 at 10 a.m. local time to each venue. Prior to that, there are presales for Quinn XCII tickets beginning Tuesday, February 7.

“Even five records in, I feel like I still have to fight for my stripes and prove myself,” says Quinn XCII My career, to me, has always felt like an underdog story, so even though the deeper message of the album is to be yourself, I thought ‘The People’s Champ’ was a fitting double entendre that could also represent my view of where I currently stand in the music industry.”

Tour dates for Quinn XCII (pronounced Quinn ninety-two for those curious), kick off on May 5 at Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway and roll through a June 17 show at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre in Detroit. OTher shows in between include Radio City Music Hall (New York) Coca-Cola Roxy (Atlanta), The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Dallas), YouTube Theater (Los Angeles), Red Rocks (Denver), and The Armory (Minneapolis).

Full touring schedule and ticket marketplace links are available below:

Quinn XCII “THE PEOPLE’S TOUR” NORTH AMERICAN DATES:

May 5 – Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway

May 6 – New York, NY | Radio City Music Hall

May 9 – Washington, DC | Echostage

May 11 – Philadelphia, PA | Skyline Stage at The Mann

May 13 – Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy

May 14 – Charlotte, NC | Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 16 – Miami, FL | Oasis Wynwood

May 19 – Dallas, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 20 – Austin, TX | Moody Amphitheater

May 24 – Los Angeles, CA | YouTube Theater

May 25 – San Diego, CA | Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

May 26 – Las Vegas, NV | Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

May 30 – Seattle, WA | WaMu Theater

June 1 – Bend, OR | Hayden Homes Amphitheater

June 3 – Salt Lake City, UT | The Great Saltair

June 6 – Denver, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 8 – Minneapolis, MN | The Armory

June 9 – Madison, WI | The Sylvee

June 10 – Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena

June 11 – Columbus, OH | KEMBA Live!

June 13 – St. Louis, MO | Saint Louis Music Park

June 14 – Indianapolis, IN | TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 16 – Chicago, IL | Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

June 17 – Detroit, MI | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

