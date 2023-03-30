AEG Plan Ticket Giveaway To Celebrate Two Decades in Vegas

AEG Presents and its Concerts West division announced a celebration to commemorate 20 years of operation in Las Vegas. As part of the fete,...

AEG Presents and its Concerts West division announced a celebration to commemorate 20 years of operation in Las Vegas. As part of the fete, fans can enter to win tickets to up to 20 shows taking place in the Entertainment Capital of the World.

“We’re so grateful to have been such a part of the long history of entertainment in this remarkable city,” said John Meglen, President and Co-CEO of Concerts West. “We’re thankful to all of the Artists who have trusted us to help them build such an important part of their performing careers, and we are proud of all of our employees who have helped us achieve this…many of them from the very first day, twenty years ago.”

In celebration of their 20th Anniversary in Las Vegas, entertainment fans can enter to win a pair of tickets to twenty shows playing now through April 1, 2024. There will also be twenty runners-up, receiving two tickets to select shows. Tickets and performances are subject to availability and entrants must be 21 years of age or older. To enter to win, visit vegas.aegpresents.com. Performances on offer include tickets to see Luke Bryan, Jay Leno, Katy Perry, and Carrie Underwood.

“It’s an honor to be part of a team who plays such an integral role in growing and maintaining the title that Las Vegas is known for – the Entertainment Capital of the World,” said Bobby Reynolds, Senior Vice President at AEG Presents Las Vegas. “Programming our venues with globally-recognized talents that attract live entertainment fans from around the world is what our business is all about, and we look forward to what’s ahead in the next 20 years and beyond.”

Concerts West and AEG Presents started up in 2003, introducing the first ever modern day residency with Celine Dion. She had a 16 year run at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace, which is the most successful Las Vegas residency of all time. They went on to book performers like Bette Midler, Shania Twain, Mariah Carey, and Rod Stewart.

In 2009, The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino opened up with Santana. He performed 71 shows through 2o11. Other rock artists included Guns N’ Roses, Def Leppard, and Motley Crue, before becoming the operator and booker of Theater of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in 2021.

In 2019, AEG Presents continued the residency model at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. It’s an intimate venue with performers like Bryan Adams, Lionel Ritchie, and Sebastian Maniscalco.

In 2021, Concerts West and AEG Presents became the operator and exclusive booker of the Resorts World Theatre. Since opening, the venue has has Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood, David Blaine, and Luke Bryan. It was named the highest grossing venue in the world for a capacity of 5,000 or less in Billboard’s charts.

Upcoming performances include:

Luke Bryan: VEGAS Resorts World Theatre March 24-25, 29, 31, April 1, 2023 Jay Leno Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas March 31, 2023 Katy Perry: PLAY Resorts World Theatre April 5, 7-8, 12, 14-15, 2023 keshi The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas April 11, 2023 Brad Paisley Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas April 14-15, 2023 Sabrina Carpenter The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas April 22, 2023 David Blaine: IN SPADES Resorts World Theatre April 28-29, May 5-6, Jun 2-3, 2023 Sebastian Maniscalco Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas May 27-28, Aug. 4-5, Oct. 6-7, 2023 Kelsea Ballerini The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas June 17, 2023 Carrie Underwood’s REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency Resorts World Theatre June 21, 23-24, 28, 30, July 1, 2023

