Danny DeVito Returns to Broadway in “I Need That” This Fall

The Broadway audience will have a chance to see Danny DeVito perform in Theresa Rebeck’s play called I Need That in October, alongside his daughter Lucy DeVito and Ray Anthony Thomas. The brand-new comedy will be staged at the American Airlines Theatre with a preview and opening night dates to be announced later.

The veteran actor will show up on Broadway for the first time in six years when he performed in the Broadway revival of Arthur Miller’s The Price in 2017, which earned him a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor.

In the new show, DeVito is starring as Sam who prefers the safety of his house to getting out, and keeps many many things in his living space until one day when he receives a notice from the government, leaving him to clean up his property unless he wants to face eviction.

The production of the comedy belongs to the Roundabout Theatre Company who also owned the revival of The Price with which DeVito made his Broadway debut in 2017.

I Need That will be directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel who was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play in 2015 with Hand to God. The upcoming show will be the second Theresa Rebeck play on Broadway Stuelpnagel directs after the 2018 play Bernhardt/Hamlet.

In 2010, Rebeck was honored with the PEN/Laura Pels International Foundation for Theater Award for an American playwright in mid-career.

Last Updated on March 23, 2023 by Dave Clark