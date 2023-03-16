F1 Puts Held-Back Tickets On Sale For Las Vegas Grand Prix

Additional tickets to Formula 1’s newest race Las Vegas Grand Prix will be on sale to the public starting Friday, March 24, at 10...

Additional tickets to Formula 1’s newest race Las Vegas Grand Prix will be on sale to the public starting Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. PST. According to the official website of Formula 1, those who donated $7.77 to the Las Vegas Grand Prix Foundation by signing up for the priority interest list will be able to purchase tickets beginning Wednesday, March 22 whereas American Express Card Members will have pre-sale access beginning on Monday, March 20 at 10 a.m. PST through Wednesday, March 22 at 10 a.m. PST.

F1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix is set to be held on November 16-18, with a return to the city of Las Vegas for the first time in over 40 years in 2023, marking the third US-based grand prix after the established Circuit of The Americas in Austin and the Miami International Autodrome which was launched this year.

A limited number of tickets to the inaugural event first went on sale in last November setting a price point even higher than the legendary Monaco Grand Prix.

Despite the high prices, Renee Wilm, CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. stated that “they were overwhelmed by the initial interest in purchasing tickets to the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.”

“Over the last few months, we have worked closely with local officials to finalize the track layout and seating assignments across the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. We look forward to giving our fans from around the world a second opportunity to join us for, what I believe will be, the premier sporting and entertainment event of the year,” added Wilm.

The official website of the race has released a list of all price ranges, which showed the most affordable entry as $500 per person with general admission. Providing three-day, standing-room-only ticket within the MSG Sphere Zone, general admission ticket includes complimentary food and non-alcoholic drinks.

According to the release, “each ticket will have access to a dedicated zone and will feature exclusive, Vegas-style entertainment as well as food and drinks throughout the event.”

Prices range between $500 and $15,000 per person depending on the seating options.

Check out the seating experiences with vantage points across the circuit here.

