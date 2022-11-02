F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets To Go On Sale This Week

Formula 1 returns to the city of Las Vegas for the first time in over 40 years in 2023, marking the third US-based grand...

Formula 1 returns to the city of Las Vegas for the first time in over 40 years in 2023, marking the third US-based grand prix after the established Circuit of The Americas in Austin and the Miami International Autodrome which was launched this year. Formula 1’s newest race Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place November 16-18, 2023.

Pre-sale for the inaugural event is available to American Express card members from today on (Tuesday, November 1 at 10am pacific time), through to Thursday, November 3 at 9.59 PT. Tickets go on public sales November 5 at 10pm PT. Starting at $500, all grandstand and general admission tickets will be sold as three-day passes. Tickets include all-inclusive food and non-alcoholic beverages and are limited to eight per customer, whereas premium tickets offer multi-day passes and include all-inclusive food and beverage.

The ticket prices have raised some eyebrows already, given that the first-year event is setting a price point even higher than the legendary Monaco Grand Prix.

The first tickets for the 2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix went on sale today for American Express card holders. Here’s a sampling of prices ranges currently made available. Between $500-$10,000. #vegas #LasVegasGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/2qKIajGLAV — Mick Akers (@mickakers) November 1, 2022

And y’all complain about festival ticket prices. 🫠 @F1 wilding on these Las Vegas Grand Prix prices. 🏎️🏁 pic.twitter.com/FamAjBnQ3D — La Chapa 45% (◕‿◕✿) (@kittysnake) November 1, 2022

When Las Vegas was announced to host Formula 1 night race from 2023 last March, Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: “This is an incredible moment for Formula 1 that demonstrates the huge appeal and growth of our sport with a third race in the US.”

He commented that Las Vegas was a destination known around the world for its excitement, hospitality, thrills, “and of course”, the famous Strip.

Although the city hosted races in 1981-82, the 2023 race will mark the first event where F1 cars will drive on the iconic Las Vegas Strip, with the circuit sweeping past famous hotels and casinos. It is planned to feature three straights, a high-speed cornering sequence, and 50 laps with cars going in excess of 212 mph.

“The Las Vegas Grand Prix is set to be an incredible event and in just over 12 months the best drivers on the planet will be racing through the streets of the entertainment capital of the world,” Domenicali said.

“It’s going to be something no one will want to miss and the energy and enthusiasm for the race is already building. We know our passionate US fans and those from all over the world will want to be there to witness the thrill first hand,” he added.

According to the information on F1’s official website, a limited number of tickets will be available at this time, with more chances to buy coming in the next few months.

