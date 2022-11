Harry Styles Contest Credited With 54,000 Voter Registrations

Harry Styles reportedly set a record for voter registrations accomplished in a partnership with HeadCount, helping more than 50,000 new voters register ahead of...

Harry Styles reportedly set a record for voter registrations accomplished in a partnership with HeadCount, helping more than 50,000 new voters register ahead of the 2022 midterm elections in the U.S. The registration drive was part of a partnership with the singer and the organization, which says the 54,000 new voters registered were a record for the organization in its 18-year history. The campaign also set a single date record, bringing in 28,760 registrations in its first day.

Per Billboard, the registrations from the Harry Styles partnership accounted for one third of the 190,000 voters they have registered throughout 2022. Headcount called the spike an “unprecedented number for a midterm season.”

The hook for Styles fans to register to vote was a contest allowing those who participated to win tickets to the singer’s “Harryween” show on October 31 at Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Volunteers were also at present at shows throughout his residency runs to encourage attendees to check their registration status and submit their registration if they weren’t already signed up.

Styles is nearly through with his long run of Harry’s House shows, having completed lengthy stretches in New York, Chicago, and Austin. Los Angeles is the lone city remaining on the residency runs before he heads abroad for more Love On Tour dates. The show has been wildly popular, but also a lightning rod for the tour pricing and use of Ticketmaster’s controversial surge pricing “platinum” tickets, which have been typically more expensive than resale tickets for consumers.

