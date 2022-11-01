Dave Matthews Band, Imagine Dragons to Headline Innings FLA
BaseballMLBMusicmusic festivalsSports November 1, 2022 Dave Clark 0
Dave Matthews Band and Imagine Dragons have been announced as the headlining acts for the return of Innings Festival to Florida. The baseball-themed event had its first Florida iteration last spring after several years operating in Arizona, and will return for a second year, taking place March 18-19 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
Your #InningsFlorida 2023 Lineup is here! Featuring headlining performances from @Imaginedragons, @davematthewsbnd, @weezer, @pitbull, @theavettbros, & many more! Tickets go on sale this Thursday, Nov 3rd at 10am ET. Which headliners are knocking it out of the park this year? ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/wob9vD1EtA
— Innings Festival Florida (@inningsflorida) November 1, 2022
The news comes fresh off the heels of the announcement of Eddie Vedder and Green Day as headliners for Arizona’s Innings Festival, which takes place at the other major hotbed for baseball’s spring training. Both are two-day affairs, bringing together numerous bands across multiple stages, along with food vendors and baseball related activities and discussions. Tickets are on sale this week, on sale November 3 at 10 a.m.
Imagine Dragos anchor the first night of the festival on Saturday, joined that day by Weezer and Pitbull atop the bill. Dave matthews Band will headline Sunday’s schedule, joined that day by performances from the Avett Brothers, Marcus Mumford, The Revivalists and more.
Baseball activities will feature appearances from fan favorites including John Kruk, Wade Boggs, Goose Gossage, Cecil Fielder, Travis Hafner, Ryan Klesko, and others. Additional highlights include an All-Star Baseball Jam hosted by Jake Peavy, a performance from The Bronson Arroyo Band and the return of Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster, an on-site talk show featuring MLB players and musicians on the lineup.
Innings Festival Ticket Links
Tickets at MEGASeats.com | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS
Tickets at Event Tickets Center
Tickets at Scorebig
Tickets at StubHub
Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer
Tickets at TicketNetwork
Tickets at TickPick
Tickets at TicketSmarter
Innings Festival Florida Lineup
Music
Imagine Dragons
Weezer
Pitbull
Grouplove
Japanese Breakfast
Tai Verdes
Joe Valance & Brae
Briscoe
Cydeways
Dave Matthews Band
The Avett Brothers
Marcus Mumford
The Revivalists
Third Eye Blind
The Breeders
Faye Webster
The Heavy Heavy
The Ries Brothers
Baseball
Off The Mound featuring Ryan Demptster
The Bronson Arroyo Band
“All-Star Baseball Jam” hosted by Jake Peavy
John Kruk
Wade Boggs
Goose Gossage
Cecil Fielder
Travis Hafner
Ryan Klesko
Jake Peavy
Edwin Encarnacion
Andy Van Slyke
Ray Lankford
Tom Herr
Rafeal Fercal
Last Updated on November 1, 2022 by Dave Clark
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.