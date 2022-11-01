Dave Matthews Band, Imagine Dragons to Headline Innings FLA

Dave Matthews Band and Imagine Dragons have been announced as the headlining acts for the return of Innings Festival to Florida. The baseball-themed event...

Dave Matthews Band and Imagine Dragons have been announced as the headlining acts for the return of Innings Festival to Florida. The baseball-themed event had its first Florida iteration last spring after several years operating in Arizona, and will return for a second year, taking place March 18-19 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Your #InningsFlorida 2023 Lineup is here! Featuring headlining performances from @Imaginedragons, @davematthewsbnd, @weezer, @pitbull, @theavettbros, & many more! Tickets go on sale this Thursday, Nov 3rd at 10am ET. Which headliners are knocking it out of the park this year? ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/wob9vD1EtA — Innings Festival Florida (@inningsflorida) November 1, 2022

The news comes fresh off the heels of the announcement of Eddie Vedder and Green Day as headliners for Arizona’s Innings Festival, which takes place at the other major hotbed for baseball’s spring training. Both are two-day affairs, bringing together numerous bands across multiple stages, along with food vendors and baseball related activities and discussions. Tickets are on sale this week, on sale November 3 at 10 a.m.

Imagine Dragos anchor the first night of the festival on Saturday, joined that day by Weezer and Pitbull atop the bill. Dave matthews Band will headline Sunday’s schedule, joined that day by performances from the Avett Brothers, Marcus Mumford, The Revivalists and more.

Baseball activities will feature appearances from fan favorites including John Kruk, Wade Boggs, Goose Gossage, Cecil Fielder, Travis Hafner, Ryan Klesko, and others. Additional highlights include an All-Star Baseball Jam hosted by Jake Peavy, a performance from The Bronson Arroyo Band and the return of Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster, an on-site talk show featuring MLB players and musicians on the lineup.

Innings Festival Florida Lineup

Music

Imagine Dragons

Weezer

Pitbull

Grouplove

Japanese Breakfast

Tai Verdes

Joe Valance & Brae

Briscoe

Cydeways

Dave Matthews Band

The Avett Brothers

Marcus Mumford

The Revivalists

Third Eye Blind

The Breeders

Faye Webster

The Heavy Heavy

The Ries Brothers

Baseball

Off The Mound featuring Ryan Demptster

The Bronson Arroyo Band

“All-Star Baseball Jam” hosted by Jake Peavy

John Kruk

Wade Boggs

Goose Gossage

Cecil Fielder

Travis Hafner

Ryan Klesko

Jake Peavy

Edwin Encarnacion

Andy Van Slyke

Ray Lankford

Tom Herr

Rafeal Fercal

Last Updated on November 1, 2022 by Dave Clark