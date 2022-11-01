Luke Bryan Under Fire After Bringing Fla. Governor Onstage

Luke Bryan is defending a recent event where he called Florida Governor Ron DeSantis – a polarizing figure for many as an outspoken Republican...

Luke Bryan is defending a recent event where he called Florida Governor Ron DeSantis – a polarizing figure for many as an outspoken Republican – indicating that politics had nothing to do with the appearance. The incident occurred during a fundraising event for Florida residents impacted by the recent hurricane.

“I typically don’t respond to stuff when I’m getting run down on a social platform but here’s the deal,” the “What Makes You Country” singer wrote on Twitter. “I understand Governor DeSantis is a very polarizing figure. But I grew up in a country where if a governor ask [sic] you if they can come and raise awareness to help victims of a natural disaster you help.”

Bryan was performing on Friday in Jacksonville at an event raising money for state residents impacted by Hurricane Ian, which caused major damage as it tracked across the state last month, killing more than 100 people.

“We’re going to have some fun and we’re going to raise some money tonight for the great state of Florida,” Bryan told the crowd as DeSantis joined him on stage.

DeSantis, who was elected Florida’s governor and is running for re-election this fall, has become a controversial figure across the country for some of his actions while serving his current term. He was an outspoken critic of government shutdowns during COVID-19, has angered many with what opponents consider anti-gay policies, and recently made headlines by flying asylum-seeking migrants to Massachusetts resort island Martha’s Vineyard – all in what many believe is a push towards a presidential run in 2024. Those who disagree with his politics let Bryan know in the wake of the event.

One spectator replied via Twitter, writing, “Luke, you could have raised money without having DeSantis appear on stage with you.”

Another added, “How unfortunate that you ‘stay out of politics.’ That you invite such a figure on stage but refuse to acknowledge the damage you do. You want to play both sides because you don’t want to lose money. Unfortunate and cowardly tbh.”

“I knew people would chatter about this but for me the more important piece was If I am going to come back there a few weeks after a large portion of people have been affected by a natural disaster in a state where people have been good to me this felt right,” said Bryan, who is a native of nearby Georgia.”

Bryan is just about wrapped with his Raised Up Right tour, with plans to return to Las Vegas for residency dates later this fall and into 2023.

Last Updated on November 1, 2022 by Dave Clark