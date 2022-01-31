Luke Bryan Announces Raised Up Right Tour for Summer and Fall 2022
Luke Bryan has announced plans for the Raised Up Right tour in 2022, with dates beginning in June and running through the end of October. The tour, promoted by Live Nation, will feature the five-time Entertainer of the Year performing in more than 30 cities.
“My favorite place to be is on stage performing to country music fans,” said Luke Bryan on the tour announcement page on his website. “So thankful every night when I walk out on that stage and know you are there to have a blast along beside me. It never gets old!”
Luke Bryan tickets for the Raised Up Right tour are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, February 4 at 10 a.m. local time. Members of the singer’s fan club will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 1, with Citi cardmembers able to access a different presale beginning on Wednesday, February 2.
The Raised Up Right tour will feature Luke Bryan joined by Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny and DJ Rock in support (not all will perform at all tour stops – see below for details). It kicks off with a June 9 show at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center in Charleston, WV and wraps up nearly five months later with an October 28 show at VyStar Veterans memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. In between, other stops include PNC Music Pavilion (Charlotte, NC), Saratoga Performing Arts Center (Saratoga Springs, NY), Thompson-Boling Arena (Knoxville, TN), T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, MO), Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (Chicago, IL), and MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (Tampa, FL).
Prior to the Raised Up Right tour, Luke Bryan also has plans for a headlining residency in Las Vegas at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas that launches on February 11. Other stops on his 2022 calendar include the Houston Rodeo and festivals including the Carolina Country Music Festival, Rock The Roost, We Fest, and Tidal Wave Festival in Atlantic City.
Luke Bryan Raised Up Right Tour Dates
6/9/2022
Charleston, WV
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
7/7/2022
Virginia Beach, VA
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
7/8/2022
Raleigh, NC
Coastal Credit Union Music Park
7/9/2022
Atlanta, GA
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
7/21/2022
Bristow, VA
Jiffy Lube Live
7/22/2022
Charlotte, NC
PNC Music Pavilion
7/28/2022
Gilford, NH
Bank of NH Pavilion
7/29/2022
Gilford, NH
Bank of NH Pavilion
7/30/2022
Hartford, CT
Xfinity Theatre
8/5/2022
Milwaukee, WI
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
8/14/2022
Saratoga Springs, NY
Saratoga Performing Arts Center
8/18/2022
Birmingham, AL
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre**
8/19/2022
Knoxville, TN
Thompson-Boling Arena
8/20/2022
Indianapolis, IN
Ruoff Music Center
8/25/2022
San Antonio, TX
AT&T Center ++
8/26/2022
Lafayette, LA
Cajundome
8/27/2022
New Orleans, LA
Smoothie King Center
9/8/2022
Kansas City, MO
T-Mobile Center
9/9/2022
St. Louis, MO
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
9/10/2022
Chicago, IL
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
9/29/2022
Estero, FL
Hertz Arena*
9/30/2022
West Palm Beach, FL
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
10/1/2022
Tampa, FL
MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/6/2022
Southaven, MS
Landers Center**
10/7/2022
Bossier City, LA
Brookshire Grocery Arena
10/8/2022
Little Rock, AR
Simmons Bank Arena
10/13/2022
Biloxi, MS
Mississippi Coast Coliseum**
10/14/2022
Huntsville, AL
The Orion Amphitheater**
10/15/2022
Peoria, IL
Peoria Civic Center
10/27/2022
Greenville, SC
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
10/28/2022
Jacksonville, FL
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena*
