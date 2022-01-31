Luke Bryan Announces Raised Up Right Tour for Summer and Fall 2022

Luke Bryan has announced plans for the Raised Up Right tour in 2022, with dates beginning in June and running through the end of...

Luke Bryan has announced plans for the Raised Up Right tour in 2022, with dates beginning in June and running through the end of October. The tour, promoted by Live Nation, will feature the five-time Entertainer of the Year performing in more than 30 cities.

“My favorite place to be is on stage performing to country music fans,” said Luke Bryan on the tour announcement page on his website. “So thankful every night when I walk out on that stage and know you are there to have a blast along beside me. It never gets old!”

Luke Bryan tickets for the Raised Up Right tour are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, February 4 at 10 a.m. local time. Members of the singer’s fan club will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 1, with Citi cardmembers able to access a different presale beginning on Wednesday, February 2.

The Raised Up Right tour will feature Luke Bryan joined by Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny and DJ Rock in support (not all will perform at all tour stops – see below for details). It kicks off with a June 9 show at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center in Charleston, WV and wraps up nearly five months later with an October 28 show at VyStar Veterans memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. In between, other stops include PNC Music Pavilion (Charlotte, NC), Saratoga Performing Arts Center (Saratoga Springs, NY), Thompson-Boling Arena (Knoxville, TN), T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, MO), Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (Chicago, IL), and MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (Tampa, FL).

Prior to the Raised Up Right tour, Luke Bryan also has plans for a headlining residency in Las Vegas at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas that launches on February 11. Other stops on his 2022 calendar include the Houston Rodeo and festivals including the Carolina Country Music Festival, Rock The Roost, We Fest, and Tidal Wave Festival in Atlantic City.

Luke Bryan Raised Up Right Tour Dates

6/9/2022 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center 7/7/2022 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach 7/8/2022 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park 7/9/2022 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood 7/21/2022 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live 7/22/2022 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion 7/28/2022 Gilford, NH Bank of NH Pavilion 7/29/2022 Gilford, NH Bank of NH Pavilion 7/30/2022 Hartford, CT Xfinity Theatre 8/5/2022 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater 8/14/2022 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center 8/18/2022 Birmingham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre** 8/19/2022 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena 8/20/2022 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Music Center 8/25/2022 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center ++ 8/26/2022 Lafayette, LA Cajundome 8/27/2022 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center 9/8/2022 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center 9/9/2022 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 9/10/2022 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 9/29/2022 Estero, FL Hertz Arena* 9/30/2022 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre 10/1/2022 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre 10/6/2022 Southaven, MS Landers Center** 10/7/2022 Bossier City, LA Brookshire Grocery Arena 10/8/2022 Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena 10/13/2022 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum** 10/14/2022 Huntsville, AL The Orion Amphitheater** 10/15/2022 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center 10/27/2022 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena 10/28/2022 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena*

**Mitchell only +DJ Rock

*Riley only + DJ Rock

++ on sale 3/25, 10am