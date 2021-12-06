Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen to Headline Tidalwave Festival in Atlantic City

Luke Bryan and Morgan Wallen have been named as headlining acts for the inaugural TidalWave Music Festival, set for Atlantic City, New Jersey in...

Luke Bryan and Morgan Wallen have been named as headlining acts for the inaugural TidalWave Music Festival, set for Atlantic City, New Jersey in August. An additional headliner is expected to be added to the bill in coming weeks.

TidalWave is scheduled for Atlantic City Beach from Friday, August 12 to Sunday, August 14. Tickets go on sale beginning Monday, December 13 for the event, with a 3-day GA pass priced at $249 plus fees. VIP passes start at $499 and go up to $749 for VIP with a reserved seat (vs. the SRO VIP at the lower level).

Other acts expected to perform at TidalWave include Hardy, Riley Green, Chase Rice, Tracy Lawrence, Lauren Alaina, Mitchell Tenpenny, Lainey Wilson, Blanco Brown, Runaway June, Breland, Lindsay Ell, and Travis Denning. The specific timing of who is performing on what day of the event has not yet been revealed, though Wallen’s being booked already for a show at Hartford’s Xfinity Theatre on his sprawling Dangerous Tour that Friday mean he will likely be the headliner on either Saturday or Sunday. Bryan does not have any currently planned dates in conflict with any of the TidalWave Festival possibilities.

Our 2022 #TidalWaveFest lineup is here! Come kick it on the Atlantic City Beach with Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen, Hardy, Chase Rice and many more! Passes on sale Mon, Dec 13 at 10amET at https://t.co/AN6AoA7f3S pic.twitter.com/cfahNtDix0 — TidalWave Music Festival (@TidalWaveFest) December 3, 2021

“TidalWave Music Festival is an experience we’ve been curating for a long time,” said Brian O’Connell, President of Country Touring at Live Nation. “We knew we wanted to bring our country music festival concept to the North East coast but, the location had to be just right. The perfect spot by the ocean in Atlantic City. We can’t wait until next summer to bring these world-class acts, alongside a tailor-made festival experience.”