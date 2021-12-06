Olivia Rodrigo Announces Sour Tour for 2022
Olivia Rodrigo is taking her show on the road in 2022. The singer, fresh off being nominated for seven Grammy Awards last month, announced the Sour Tour dates for 2022 on Monday. The tour will feature Rodrigo with support from Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone, and Baby Queen.
“SOUR TOUR IS FINALLY HAPPENING!!!,” tweeted the singer on Monday morning, alongside an image containing the dates for the tour. Sour was released in May, propelled by successful singles Drivers License, Deja Vu, and Good 4 U, which helped Rodrigo make history by having her first three singles all make the Top 10 in Billboard’s Hot 100 chart – with two hitting No. 1.
The Sour Tour kicks off in April, debuting at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco. It runs through North America through the end of May, with stops including Colorado’s Mission Ballroom, Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom, New York’s Radio City Music Hall, and LA’s Greek Theatre. In June, the tour heads overseas with stops in Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Belgium, France, Holland, Ireland and the UK.
Tickets are on sale for Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour Friday, December 10. The singer is holding a presale through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system. Registration for Verified Fan is open now through midnight (Pacific time) Tuesday, December 7. It appears that her management has no intention of holding a sale for the general public, noting that “We expect the demand for tickets to see Olivia Rodrigo to be overwhelming. Due to the limited quantity of tickets available, if demand from Verified Fans exceeds supply there will not be a Public Onsale. Registering for Verified Fan is the best way to ensure you have a chance to purchase tickets.”
A similar tactic (no public sale at all) was used by BTS for the group’s recent engagement at SoFi Stadium in California. However, that was for a four-night run by a group known for outrageously high demand for all of its concerts. Demand for the Olivia Rodrigo live shows is a much less known quantity, which calls into question the deployment of the data-harvesting technology in this instance. (Or, rather, it would if Verified Fan had anything to do with actual demand vs. gathering information that will be used to inflate prices at peak demand and grab consumer data for future use). Hopefully for Rodrigo’s sake, her tour doesn’t find itself consigned to the deep discount bin after touting enormous expected demand and charging her biggest fans maximum rates for the shows.
Verified Fan registration is available here: https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/oliviarodrigo2022
SOUR TOUR IS FINALLY HAPPENING!!! with angels @gracieabrams @HolHumberstone and @babyqueen!! tix on sale Friday!!!!💗🎸💜🌈 pic.twitter.com/WgGyHrAom9
— Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) December 6, 2021
Olivia Rodrigo Sour Tour Dates 2022
04-02 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
04-05 Portland, OR – Theater of the Cloud
04-06 Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
04-07 Vancouver, British Columbia – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
04-09 Salt Lake City, UT – UCCU Center
04-11 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
04-12 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
04-14 Minneapolis, MN – Armory
04-15 Chicago, IL -Aragon Ballroom
04-16 Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
04-19 Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom
04-20 Chesterfield, MO – The Factory
04-22 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center
04-23 Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
04-26 New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
04-27 New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
04-29 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall
04-30 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall
05-03 Boston, MA – Roadrunner
05-04 Washington, D.C. – Anthem
05-06 Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
05-07 Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
05-09 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
05-10 Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry House
05-12 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
05-13 Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
05-14 Irving, TX – Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
05-17 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
05-18 San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
05-20 Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea
05-21 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
05-24 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
05-25 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
06-11 Hamburg, Germany – Stadtpark
06-13 Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall
06-15 Zurich, Switzerland – Halle 622
06-16 Milan, Italy – Fabrique
06-18 Cologne, German – Palladium
06-19 Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
06-21 Paris, France – Zénith
06-22 Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
06-29 Cork, Ireland – Live at the Marquee
06-30 Dublin, Ireland – Fairview Park
07-02 Glasgow, Scotland – O2 Academy Glasgow
07-03 Manchester, England – O2 Apollo Manchester
07-04 Birmingham, England – O2 Academy Birmingham
07-06 London, England – Eventim Apollo
07-07 London, England – Eventim Apollo
