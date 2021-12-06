Olivia Rodrigo Announces Sour Tour for 2022

Olivia Rodrigo is taking her show on the road in 2022. The singer, fresh off being nominated for seven Grammy Awards last month, announced...

Olivia Rodrigo is taking her show on the road in 2022. The singer, fresh off being nominated for seven Grammy Awards last month, announced the Sour Tour dates for 2022 on Monday. The tour will feature Rodrigo with support from Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone, and Baby Queen.

“SOUR TOUR IS FINALLY HAPPENING!!!,” tweeted the singer on Monday morning, alongside an image containing the dates for the tour. Sour was released in May, propelled by successful singles Drivers License, Deja Vu, and Good 4 U, which helped Rodrigo make history by having her first three singles all make the Top 10 in Billboard’s Hot 100 chart – with two hitting No. 1.

The Sour Tour kicks off in April, debuting at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco. It runs through North America through the end of May, with stops including Colorado’s Mission Ballroom, Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom, New York’s Radio City Music Hall, and LA’s Greek Theatre. In June, the tour heads overseas with stops in Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Belgium, France, Holland, Ireland and the UK.

Tickets are on sale for Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour Friday, December 10. The singer is holding a presale through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system. Registration for Verified Fan is open now through midnight (Pacific time) Tuesday, December 7. It appears that her management has no intention of holding a sale for the general public, noting that “We expect the demand for tickets to see Olivia Rodrigo to be overwhelming. Due to the limited quantity of tickets available, if demand from Verified Fans exceeds supply there will not be a Public Onsale. Registering for Verified Fan is the best way to ensure you have a chance to purchase tickets.”

A similar tactic (no public sale at all) was used by BTS for the group’s recent engagement at SoFi Stadium in California. However, that was for a four-night run by a group known for outrageously high demand for all of its concerts. Demand for the Olivia Rodrigo live shows is a much less known quantity, which calls into question the deployment of the data-harvesting technology in this instance. (Or, rather, it would if Verified Fan had anything to do with actual demand vs. gathering information that will be used to inflate prices at peak demand and grab consumer data for future use). Hopefully for Rodrigo’s sake, her tour doesn’t find itself consigned to the deep discount bin after touting enormous expected demand and charging her biggest fans maximum rates for the shows.

Verified Fan registration is available here: https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/oliviarodrigo2022

Olivia Rodrigo Sour Tour Dates 2022

04-02 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

04-05 Portland, OR – Theater of the Cloud

04-06 Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

04-07 Vancouver, British Columbia – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

04-09 Salt Lake City, UT – UCCU Center

04-11 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

04-12 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

04-14 Minneapolis, MN – Armory

04-15 Chicago, IL -Aragon Ballroom

04-16 Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

04-19 Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom

04-20 Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

04-22 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center

04-23 Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

04-26 New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

04-27 New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

04-29 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall

04-30 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall

05-03 Boston, MA – Roadrunner

05-04 Washington, D.C. – Anthem

05-06 Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

05-07 Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

05-09 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

05-10 Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry House

05-12 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

05-13 Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

05-14 Irving, TX – Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

05-17 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

05-18 San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

05-20 Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea

05-21 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

05-24 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

05-25 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

06-11 Hamburg, Germany – Stadtpark

06-13 Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall

06-15 Zurich, Switzerland – Halle 622

06-16 Milan, Italy – Fabrique

06-18 Cologne, German – Palladium

06-19 Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

06-21 Paris, France – Zénith

06-22 Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

06-29 Cork, Ireland – Live at the Marquee

06-30 Dublin, Ireland – Fairview Park

07-02 Glasgow, Scotland – O2 Academy Glasgow

07-03 Manchester, England – O2 Apollo Manchester

07-04 Birmingham, England – O2 Academy Birmingham

07-06 London, England – Eventim Apollo

07-07 London, England – Eventim Apollo