Lady Gaga to Bring “Jazz & Piano” Back to Dolby Live in Las Vegas

Lady Gaga has announced the return of her Las Vegas residency for performances in the spring of 2022. Jazz & Piano will return to...

Lady Gaga has announced the return of her Las Vegas residency for performances in the spring of 2022. Jazz & Piano will return to Dolby Live at Park MGM with dates in April and May and tickets on sale this week.

“See GRAMMY Award-winner, Golden Globe Award-winner and Academy Award-winner superstar entertainer Lady Gaga’s Las Vegas Residency at Dolby Live inside Park MGM,” reads the event announcement on Park MGM’s website. “Don’t miss LADY GAGA JAZZ & PIANO, where she will perform stripped-down versions of her hits alongside music from the Great American Songbook.”

Tickets are on sale this week for the residency, with members of the singer’s “Little Monsters” club eligible for ticket purchase via a presale that begins on Tuesday, February 1. Tickets to the general public are on sale beginning Friday, February 4. Dates for the performances begin on April 14, and include scheduled shows on April 16, 17, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30, and May 1.

Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano 🎺🎼 Returning to Las Vegas this Spring at @ParkMGM’s Dolby Live!

Sign up to receive the Little Monsters pre-sale code at https://t.co/jnMYUgDoRu for early ticket access tomorrow ✨

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday at 10am PT 🤍 pic.twitter.com/9H247jrZHF — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 31, 2022

All in attendance will be required to provide proof of either full vaccination against COVID-19, or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the shows start.

Ticket prices for Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano have not been published, but are expected to be high, and the event organizers have indicated that they will be deploying “dynamic” pricing during the ticket sale, moving prices up during moments of high demand in order capture maximum revenue for the nine shows spread out over slightly more than two weeks. Dolby Live has approximatley 5,200 seats in a full capacity setting.

Some fans have expressed frustration at the scheduling of additional small gigs by the superstar when numerous dates from her Chromatica Ball tour remain postponed indefinitely due to COVID. Plans were to run the rescheduled performances on that tour – which includes stops at Boston’s Fenway Park, Chicago’s Wrigley Field, MetLife Stadium in new jersey, Rogers Centre in Toronto, and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London – in the summer of 2022, but no dates have been announced.

Ticket Links for Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano April-May 2022

TicketNews may receive a commission if you click the links below and purchase tickets

Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano Tickets at Ticketmaster

Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano Tickets at StubHub

Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano Tickets at TicketSmarter

Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership

Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano Tickets at TicketNetwork

Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano Tickets at Seat Geek

Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano Tickets at Vivid Seats

Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano Tickets at TickPick