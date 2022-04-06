F1 Adds Las Vegas Grand Prix, Racing the Strip in November 2023

Formula 1 is returning to Las Vegas, announcing the Las Vegas Grand Prix for November 2023. The race, which will bring F1 back to...

Formula 1 is returning to Las Vegas, announcing the Las Vegas Grand Prix for November 2023. The race, which will bring F1 back to Las Vegas for the first time in over 40 years, will be the third in the United States, joining Miami and Austin.

“Iconic Las Vegas and Formula 1, the pinnacle of motorsport, is the perfect marriage of speed and glamour,” said Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei at an event in Las Vegas announcing the return of F1. “Our confidence in this unique opportunity is evident in our decision to assume the promoter role for the Las Vegas Grand Prix in partnership with Live Nation.

“We could not be more excited to work with our local partners to create a marquee event. The potential of Formula 1 has been well demonstrated over the last several seasons and the Las Vegas GP will only take it to the next level.”

Plans are for the race to be run at night, on a 14-turn track that will cover 3.8 miles, including a portion on the iconic Las Vegas strip. Top speeds are expected to be around 212 miles per hour on the course.

Check out a tour of the proposed course (F1 also posted one on YouTube, but block embedding to other websites):

Las Vegas last hosted F1 races in 1981 and 1982. The Las Vegas GP will be promoted by F1 and Liberty Media, in partnership with Live Nation Entertainment and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), as well as Founding Partners Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts International, and Wynn Las Vegas and Presenting Partners MSG Sphere, Resorts World Las Vegas and The Venetian Resort.

“We eagerly anticipate the moment when the history, energy and momentum of Formula 1 will culminate in an unforgettable Saturday night on the Las Vegas Strip,” says Steve Hill, President and CEO of LVCVA. “Spectators will experience the unrivalled thrill of watching these world-class drivers race through what is sure to become one of the most iconic racetracks in the world.

“Formula 1 and Liberty Media have been incredible partners, and we look forward to November 2023 when we once again showcase that Las Vegas is ‘The Greatest Arena on Earth’.”

Formula 1 Ticket Links

Formula 1 Tickets at Ticketmaster

Formula 1 Tickets at Event Tickets Center

Formula 1 Tickets at SeatGeek

Formula 1 Tickets at StubHub

Formula 1 Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Formula 1 Tickets at TicketNetwork

Formula 1 Tickets at TicketSmarter

Formula 1 Tickets at Vivid Seats