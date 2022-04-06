Craig, Broderick Out as COVID Continues Impact on Broadway

While many events continue to feel increasingly normal, the impact of COVID-19 on Broadway continues to be felt as new shows open this month....

While many events continue to feel increasingly normal, the impact of COVID-19 on Broadway continues to be felt as new shows open this month. Daniel Craig and Matthew Broderick were both recently announced to have tested positive for the virus, while the new musical A Strange Loop cancelled its first preview over COVID cases within its company.

Craig is starring in Macbeth at the Longacre Theatre, which is in previews and scheduled to officially open April 28. Producers cancelled performances through the weekend after “a limited number of positive COVID test results within the company, according to a social media post from the production. Craig was widely reported to be one of the impacted performers. It is scheduled to perform once again on Monday, April 11.

PERFORMANCE UPDATE:

Performances are being cancelled through Saturday, April 9th.⁰⁰We deeply apologize for the inconvenience this causes ticket holders. All tickets for the cancelled performances will be refunded at the original point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/UocK4Qy4IA — Macbeth on Broadway (@macbethbway) April 5, 2022

Broderick is starring alongside wife Sarah Jessica Parker in Plaza Suite, a play by Neil Simon. Producers announced his positive test prior to Tuesday’s performance, but indicated that Parker had tested negative and would continue to perform.

An important announcement for ticket holders. Thank you for your support and patience at this time. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QgoMDvzxmJ — Plaza Suite Broadway (@plazasuitebway) April 6, 2022

A Strange Loop joined Macbeth in calling off preview performances, cancelling Wednesday’s opening preview but planning going up Thursday. It is scheduled to open on April 26.

Broadway has had a fitful reopening amid COVID, having been shut down entirely from March 2020 through the summer of 2021, when shows first began reopening. The Delta and Omicron waves forced multiple cancellations as companies suffered outbreaks, but news has been better in recent weeks, signaled by the resumption of the reporting of show-by-show sales data last month, showing productions like The Music Man, Hamilton, and The Lion King atop the sales charts.

Broadway Ticket Links

Broadway tickets at Telecharge

Broadway tickets at Ticketmaster

Broadway tickets at Event Tickets Center

Broadway tickets at SeatGeek

Broadway tickets at StubHub

Broadway tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Broadway tickets at TicketNetwork

Broadway tickets at TicketSmarter

Broadway tickets at Vivid Seats