Swedish House Mafia, The Weeknd Replace Kanye on Coachella Sunday

Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd will top Coachella’s Sunday slate, replacing Ye (Kanye West), who dropped out. The announcement was made by Coachella via Twitter on Wednesday morning, days after Ye had reportedly withdrawn from his planned performances at the festival in California. Harry Styles (Friday) and Billie Eilish (Saturday) remain the headliners on their originally scheduled days.

Swedish House Mafia was already on the bill at Coachella, which is in its final preparation stage for its return. The massive festival was called off in 2020 and again last year over COVID concerns and attendance restrictions. The Weeknd is a new addition, and will perform together with the group in the closing slot on April 17 and 24.

“I’m so looking forward to this moment with Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd finishing out the Sunday night slot this year,” said Paul Tollett, president/CEO of Coachella promoter Goldenvoice. “Coachella has a special relationship with Abel and I’m so thankful to have this upcoming performance with these iconic artists all on the same stage.”

The headlining spot is the second for The Weeknd, who anchored the Friday performers on the 2018 Coachella lineup. It is a first for Swedish House Mafia, which announced it was reuniting for its first full tour since 2013 last fall. The Weeknd is also touring later this year, bringing After Hours Til’ Dawn to stadiums this summer. They previously collaborated on “Moth to A Flame,” which was released in the fall.

West reportedly dropped out Monday after not preparing for his festival set. He had previously threatened to call off his performances shortly he was announced as one of the headliners, when he took exception to reports about Eilish stopping a show to assist a fan. That, he felt, was a slight on his friend Travis Scott, who has been an industry pariah in the wake of the tragedy at his Astroworld Festival in Houston.

