Swedish House Mafia Announce 2022 Tour Dates on Heels of New Single

Swedish House Mafia announced their first official tour since 2013, planning 44 dates in North America and the UK/Europe in 2022. The group timed the announcement of the Paradise Again tour dates with the release of a new swingle, featuring The Weeknd.

The group, comprised of Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso, is also planning to perform at Coachella in April before their tour dates kick off on July 29 at Miami’s FTX Arena. Stops on that first leg of the tour include Metlife Stadium on August 3, Montreal’s îleSoniq Festival August 7, Moody Center in Texas August 25, T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas September 2 and Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle September 14 before wrapping at Chase Center in San Francisco September 16. The tour resumes at AO Arena in Manchester, England on August 29 and has stops in Ireland, France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Switzerland, Poland, Germany, Czech Republic, Belgium, Netherlands, Austria, Denmark, and Norway before it finishes on November 13 at Finland’s UROS Live Arena.

Following their initial “One Last Tour” farewell in 2012, the trio performed one 16-date tour in 2018 before officially reuniting in July of 2020. Since that time, the group has released three singles, with “It Gets Better” and “Lifetime” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake preceding the release of “Moth To A Flame” featuring The Weeknd.

Swedish House Mafia tickets are on sale beginning Friday, October 29. Presale tickets for the world tour are also available this week.

Swedish House Mafia Paradise Again Tour Dates 2022

North America

July 29 – FTX Arena (Miami, FL)

July 31 – Amway Center (Orland0, FL)

August 3 – Metlife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)

August 5 – Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, ON)

August 7, îleSoniq Festival, Montreal, QC

August 9, TD Garden, Boston, MA

August 10, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA,

August 11, Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

August 13, United Center, Chicago, IL

August 17, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI –

August 19, Xcel Energy Center, Minneapolis, MN

August 21, Ball Arena, Denver, CO

August 25, Moody Center, Austin, TX

August 26, American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

August 27, Toyota Center, Houston, TX

August 30, Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

September 2, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

September 4, Pechanga Arena, San Diego, CA

September 13, Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

September 14, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

September 16, Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

UK/Europe

September 29, AO Arena, Manchester, UK

September 30, OVO Hydro Arena, Glasgow, UK

October 2, The O2, London, UK

October 6, 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

October 8, Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK

October 10, Accor Arena, Paris, FR

October 14, IFEMA Madrid Live, Madrid, Spain

October 15, Altice Arena, Lisbon, Portugal

October 18, Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy

October 19, Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland

October 21, Tauron Arena, Krakow, Poland

October 22, O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

October 25, Lanxess Arena Cologne, Germany

October 27, Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

October 29, Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium

October 31, Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

November 3, Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria

November 5, Festhalle, Frankfurt, Germany

November 6, Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

November 8, Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg, Germany

November 9, Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

November 11, Telenor Arena, Oslo, Norway

November 13, UROS LIVE Arena, Tampere, Finland