Korn x Evanescence Plan Co-Headlining Summer Tour Dates

Korn and Evanescence will be co-headlining an 18-city tour this summer, announced this week. The groups will perform shows beginning in August, following Korn’s...

Korn and Evanescence will be co-headlining an 18-city tour this summer, announced this week. The groups will perform shows beginning in August, following Korn’s return from a series of summer shows overseas.

“We’re looking forward to going on tour this summer and bringing our friends, Evanescence, out,” said Jonathan Davis of Korn. “Whenever Amy comes to one of our shows, I always love seeing her on the side of the stage watching the whole set and rocking out. We’re gonna have a great time on this tour, and we can’t wait to see you there.”

Korn Summer Tour 2022 🌑 coming to a U.S. city near you. We’re bringing our friends @Evanescence, plus more special guests to be announced. Get tickets this Friday at 10AM local. https://t.co/kEkjAmO4OX pic.twitter.com/cPimfs46rm — Korn (@Korn) April 5, 2022

Dates on the Korn & Evanescence 2022 tour begin in Denver with an August 16 show at Ball Arena and run through a September 16 swhow at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Washington. In between, stops include Blossom Music Center (Cuyahoga Falls, OH), Jones Beach Theater (Wantagh, NY), Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas, TX), and Spokane Arena (Spokane, WA).

“I fell hard into Korn’s music in high school. It was an inspiration during the formation of my own band. The chances we’ve had to play together over the years are special, a part of our history. They remain one of the best live bands I’ve ever seen,” said Amy Lee of Evanescence. “It’s an honor and a thrill to go out with our friends again, our first full tour together since ‘07. We’re all really looking forward to this.”

Tickets for the Korn & Evanescence 2022 tour are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning Friday, April 8. Presale options opened on Tuesday, including for fan club members of both band, with credit card, promoter, and venue groups also receiving early access options – check show dates for specific presales and times.

Full tour dates and links to ticket purchase options are below:

Korn x Evanescence Ticket Links

Korn x Evanescence tickets at Ticketmaster

Korn x Evanescence tickets at AXS

Korn x Evanescence tickets at Event Tickets Center

Korn x Evanescence tickets at SeatGeek

Korn x Evanescence tickets at StubHub

Korn x Evanescence tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Korn x Evanescence tickets at TicketNetwork

Korn x Evanescence tickets at TicketSmarter

Korn x Evanescence tickets at Vivid Seats

Korn x Evanescence 2022 Tour Dates

Tue Aug 16 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Aug 18 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 20 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 21 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Tue Aug 23 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Wed Aug 24 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Fri Aug 26 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sat Aug 27 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion

Sun Aug 28 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Wed Aug 31 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Thu Sep 01 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 04 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Tue Sep 06 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Fri Sep 09 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 10 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center

Tue Sep 13 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

Thu Sep 15 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 16 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater