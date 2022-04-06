Korn x Evanescence Plan Co-Headlining Summer Tour Dates
ConcertsMusicTour DatesTours April 6, 2022 Dave Clark 0
Korn and Evanescence will be co-headlining an 18-city tour this summer, announced this week. The groups will perform shows beginning in August, following Korn’s return from a series of summer shows overseas.
“We’re looking forward to going on tour this summer and bringing our friends, Evanescence, out,” said Jonathan Davis of Korn. “Whenever Amy comes to one of our shows, I always love seeing her on the side of the stage watching the whole set and rocking out. We’re gonna have a great time on this tour, and we can’t wait to see you there.”
Korn Summer Tour 2022 🌑 coming to a U.S. city near you. We’re bringing our friends @Evanescence, plus more special guests to be announced. Get tickets this Friday at 10AM local. https://t.co/kEkjAmO4OX pic.twitter.com/cPimfs46rm
— Korn (@Korn) April 5, 2022
Dates on the Korn & Evanescence 2022 tour begin in Denver with an August 16 show at Ball Arena and run through a September 16 swhow at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Washington. In between, stops include Blossom Music Center (Cuyahoga Falls, OH), Jones Beach Theater (Wantagh, NY), Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas, TX), and Spokane Arena (Spokane, WA).
“I fell hard into Korn’s music in high school. It was an inspiration during the formation of my own band. The chances we’ve had to play together over the years are special, a part of our history. They remain one of the best live bands I’ve ever seen,” said Amy Lee of Evanescence. “It’s an honor and a thrill to go out with our friends again, our first full tour together since ‘07. We’re all really looking forward to this.”
Tickets for the Korn & Evanescence 2022 tour are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning Friday, April 8. Presale options opened on Tuesday, including for fan club members of both band, with credit card, promoter, and venue groups also receiving early access options – check show dates for specific presales and times.
Full tour dates and links to ticket purchase options are below:
Korn x Evanescence Ticket Links
Korn x Evanescence tickets at Ticketmaster
Korn x Evanescence tickets at AXS
Korn x Evanescence tickets at Event Tickets Center
Korn x Evanescence tickets at SeatGeek
Korn x Evanescence tickets at StubHub
Korn x Evanescence tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer
Korn x Evanescence tickets at TicketNetwork
Korn x Evanescence tickets at TicketSmarter
Korn x Evanescence tickets at Vivid Seats
Korn x Evanescence 2022 Tour Dates
Tue Aug 16 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Thu Aug 18 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 20 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 21 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Tue Aug 23 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Wed Aug 24 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Fri Aug 26 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Sat Aug 27 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion
Sun Aug 28 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wed Aug 31 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Thu Sep 01 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Sun Sep 04 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Tue Sep 06 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Fri Sep 09 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 10 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center
Tue Sep 13 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena
Thu Sep 15 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Fri Sep 16 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.