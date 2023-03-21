FairWell Festival Brings Zach Bryan, Willie Nelson to Oregon Debut
Musicmusic festivalsOnsales March 21, 2023 Madeline Page 0
Zach Bryan, the Turnpike Troubadours and Willie Nelson & Family are among the acts announced for the 2023 lineup at the FairWell Festival, brings its debut event to the high desert of central Oregon from July 21-23.
Welcome to FairWell Festival!
This July 21-23, gear up for memorable performances from Zach Bryan, Willie Nelson & Family, Turnpike Troubadours and more in Central Oregon. ⛰️
Presale begins Thursday 3/16 at 10am PT ☀️ Sign up to receive a presale code: https://t.co/sD2IoAJsff pic.twitter.com/j8aSzVrYCL
— FairWell Festival (@fairwellfest) March 14, 2023
FairWell will feature three stages and over 36 artists for fans to experience. Additional artists include Sheryl Crow, Mt. Joy, Gary Clark Jr., Morgan Wade, Trampled by Turtles, Yola, Luke Grimes, Band of Horses, and Charley Crockett.
Presale passes for FairWell Festival went on sale at the end of last week, and are available in multiple tiers and price points: 1-Day, 3-Day, GA, GA+, VIP, Platinum Tickets, and layaway payment plans. Calling all College Students! Specialty priced 3-Day GA Student Tickets will be available if you’re currently enrolled. GA+ offers fans a private lounge with seating, restrooms, and a full service bar. VIP Tickets offer prime viewing at two stages, along with restrooms, full-service bar, and food that can be purchased at the Main Stage Lounge. There will also be complimentary water and an exclusive entry lane. Platinum Tickets offer front-of-stage viewing areas at both stages, complimentary all-day food and full-service-bar, Platinum Lounge access, plus all the amenties that VIP and GA offer. Full details can be found here: www.fairwellfestival.com/tickets
The location of the FairWell festival provides ample parking options for those attending, including complimentary on-site parking. There will also be an RV campground close for easy access. Various culinary options with a hint of native Oregon spirit will be available. Craft beer hall, a wine experience, and a variety of cuisine from local favorites, a local craft market, fairground attractions are just a few examples of reasons the FairWell Festival will be so special this year.
Shop for tickets and check out the full event lineup below:
Ticket Links
Festival tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS
Fairwell Festival tickets at ScoreBig
Fairwell Festival tickets at SeatGeek
Fairwell Festival tickets at StubHub
Fairwell Festival tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS
Fairwell Festival tickets at Vivid Seats
FairWell Festival Lineup
Friday, July 21
Turnpike Troubadours
Gary Clark, Jr.
Morgan Wade
The Infamous Stringdusters
Charles Wesley Godwin
The Brook & The Bluff
Wyatt Flores
Saturday, July 22
Zach Bryan
Sheryl Crow
Trampled by Turtles
Charley Crockett
Band of Horses
Lucius
Rayland Baxter
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Amigo The Devil
Stephen Wilson, Jr.
Trousdale
Sunday, July 23
Willie Nelson & Family
Mt. Joy
Yola
Luke Grimes
Shane Smith & The Saints
Abraham Alexander
49 Winchester
Bella White
Calder Allen
Y La Bamba
Drayton Farley
Abby Anderson
Haley Heyndrickx
AJ Lee & Blue Summit
Caitlin Rose
Last Updated on March 21, 2023 by Dave Clark
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.