FairWell Festival Brings Zach Bryan, Willie Nelson to Oregon Debut

Zach Bryan, the Turnpike Troubadours and Willie Nelson & Family are among the acts announced for the 2023 lineup at the FairWell Festival, brings its debut event to the high desert of central Oregon from July 21-23.

Welcome to FairWell Festival! This July 21-23, gear up for memorable performances from Zach Bryan, Willie Nelson & Family, Turnpike Troubadours and more in Central Oregon. ⛰️ Presale begins Thursday 3/16 at 10am PT ☀️ Sign up to receive a presale code: https://t.co/sD2IoAJsff pic.twitter.com/j8aSzVrYCL — FairWell Festival (@fairwellfest) March 14, 2023

FairWell will feature three stages and over 36 artists for fans to experience. Additional artists include Sheryl Crow, Mt. Joy, Gary Clark Jr., Morgan Wade, Trampled by Turtles, Yola, Luke Grimes, Band of Horses, and Charley Crockett.

Presale passes for FairWell Festival went on sale at the end of last week, and are available in multiple tiers and price points: 1-Day, 3-Day, GA, GA+, VIP, Platinum Tickets, and layaway payment plans. Calling all College Students! Specialty priced 3-Day GA Student Tickets will be available if you’re currently enrolled. GA+ offers fans a private lounge with seating, restrooms, and a full service bar. VIP Tickets offer prime viewing at two stages, along with restrooms, full-service bar, and food that can be purchased at the Main Stage Lounge. There will also be complimentary water and an exclusive entry lane. Platinum Tickets offer front-of-stage viewing areas at both stages, complimentary all-day food and full-service-bar, Platinum Lounge access, plus all the amenties that VIP and GA offer. Full details can be found here: www.fairwellfestival.com/tickets

The location of the FairWell festival provides ample parking options for those attending, including complimentary on-site parking. There will also be an RV campground close for easy access. Various culinary options with a hint of native Oregon spirit will be available. Craft beer hall, a wine experience, and a variety of cuisine from local favorites, a local craft market, fairground attractions are just a few examples of reasons the FairWell Festival will be so special this year.

Shop for tickets and check out the full event lineup below:

FairWell Festival Lineup

Friday, July 21

Turnpike Troubadours

Gary Clark, Jr.

Morgan Wade

The Infamous Stringdusters

Charles Wesley Godwin

The Brook & The Bluff

Wyatt Flores

Saturday, July 22

Zach Bryan

Sheryl Crow

Trampled by Turtles

Charley Crockett

Band of Horses

Lucius

Rayland Baxter

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Amigo The Devil

Stephen Wilson, Jr.

Trousdale

Sunday, July 23

Willie Nelson & Family

Mt. Joy

Yola

Luke Grimes

Shane Smith & The Saints

Abraham Alexander

49 Winchester

Bella White

Calder Allen

Y La Bamba

Drayton Farley

Abby Anderson

Haley Heyndrickx

AJ Lee & Blue Summit

Caitlin Rose

