LATEST
FairWell Festival Brings Zach Bryan, Willie Nelson to Oregon Debut FairWell Festival Brings Zach Bryan, Willie Nelson to Oregon Debut

FairWell Festival Brings Zach Bryan, Willie Nelson to Oregon Debut

Musicmusic festivalsOnsales March 21, 2023 Madeline Page 0

Band of Horses3 CHARLEY CROCKETT5 FairWell Festival1 Gary Clark Jr.5 Las Vegas80 Luke Grimes2 Morgan Wade6 Mt. Joy6 Sheryl Crow26 Trampled by Turtles2 Turnpike Troubadours3 Willie Nelson70 Yola3 Zach Bryan9
Zach Bryan, the Turnpike Troubadours and Willie Nelson & Family are among the acts announced for the 2023 lineup at the FairWell Festival, brings... FairWell Festival Brings Zach Bryan, Willie Nelson to Oregon Debut

Zach Bryan, the Turnpike Troubadours and Willie Nelson & Family are among the acts announced for the 2023 lineup at the FairWell Festival, brings its debut event to the high desert of central Oregon from July 21-23.

FairWell will feature three stages and over 36 artists for fans to experience. Additional artists include Sheryl Crow, Mt. Joy, Gary Clark Jr., Morgan Wade, Trampled by Turtles, Yola, Luke Grimes, Band of Horses, and Charley Crockett.

Presale passes for FairWell Festival went on sale at the end of last week, and are available in multiple tiers and price points: 1-Day, 3-Day, GA, GA+, VIP, Platinum Tickets, and layaway payment plans. Calling all College Students! Specialty priced 3-Day GA Student Tickets will be available if you’re currently enrolled. GA+ offers fans a private lounge with seating, restrooms, and a full service bar. VIP Tickets offer prime viewing at two stages, along with restrooms, full-service bar, and food that can be purchased at the Main Stage Lounge. There will also be complimentary water and an exclusive entry lane. Platinum Tickets offer front-of-stage viewing areas at both stages, complimentary all-day food and full-service-bar, Platinum Lounge access, plus all the amenties that VIP and GA offer. Full details can be found here: www.fairwellfestival.com/tickets

The location of the FairWell festival provides ample parking options for those attending, including complimentary on-site parking. There will also be an RV campground close for easy access. Various culinary options with a hint of native Oregon spirit will be available. Craft beer hall, a wine experience, and a variety of cuisine from local favorites, a local craft market, fairground attractions are just a few examples of reasons the FairWell Festival will be so special this year.

Shop for tickets and check out the full event lineup below:

Ticket Links

Festival tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS
Fairwell Festival tickets at ScoreBig
Fairwell Festival tickets at SeatGeek
Fairwell Festival tickets at StubHub
Fairwell Festival tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS
Fairwell Festival tickets at Vivid Seats

FairWell Festival Lineup

Friday, July 21

Turnpike Troubadours
Gary Clark, Jr.
Morgan Wade
The Infamous Stringdusters
Charles Wesley Godwin
The Brook & The Bluff
Wyatt Flores

Saturday, July 22

Zach Bryan
Sheryl Crow
Trampled by Turtles
Charley Crockett
Band of Horses
Lucius
Rayland Baxter
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Amigo The Devil
Stephen Wilson, Jr.
Trousdale

Sunday, July 23

Willie Nelson & Family
Mt. Joy
Yola
Luke Grimes
Shane Smith & The Saints
Abraham Alexander
49 Winchester
Bella White
Calder Allen
Y La Bamba
Drayton Farley
Abby Anderson
Haley Heyndrickx
AJ Lee & Blue Summit
Caitlin Rose

Last Updated on March 21, 2023 by Dave Clark

TicketSmarter - A Smarter Way to buy tickets
SeatGeek
Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2006 - 2023 TicketNews®