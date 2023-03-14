Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra Set Amplified Echoes Tour

Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra announced their new co-headlining tour: “The Amplified Echoes Tour.” The 29-city tour is produced by Live Nation and...

Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra announced their new co-headlining tour: “The Amplified Echoes Tour.” The 29-city tour is produced by Live Nation and launches on July 11th at Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater in Missoula. The run will wrap up on August 26th in Philadelphia at Skyline Stage at the Mann.

Stoked to announce The Amplified Echoes Tour with@ManchesterOrch and @MiddleKidsMusic! Tickets are on sale Thursday, March 16 at 10am local.https://t.co/g2njQmnQMn pic.twitter.com/AdZyMj45ZB — Jimmy Eat World (@jimmyeatworld) March 13, 2023

Seeing that Citi is the official card of The Amplified Echoes Tour, cardmembers will have exclusive access to presale tickets. Presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, March 14th at 10am local time until March 15th at 10pm local time. Please visit www.citientertainment .com for full details.

General tickets will launch on Thursday, March 16th at 10am local time.

Jimmy Eat World is celebrating 30 years of musical excellence, while Manchester Orchestra will be bringing their unique sounds and textures to a city near you. They’re making stops in booming cities such as Las Vegas, Nashville, Chicago, Boston, and New York. That’s not even everything; Middle Kids will be joining The Amplified Echoes Tour across all dates.

Jimmy Eat World/Manchester Orchestra Amplified Echoes Tour Dates

Tue Jul 11 – Missoula, MT – Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater *+

Fri Jul 14 – Spokane, WA – The Podium +

Sat Jul 15 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater +

Sun Jul 16 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater +

Tue Jul 18 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic ^

Wed Jul 19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre +

Fri Jul 21 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park +

Sat Jul 22 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan ^

Sun Jul 23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Complex Outdoors +

Tue Jul 25 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater *+

Thu Jul 27 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park ^

Fri Jul 28 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater ^

Sat Jul 29 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit ^

Sun Jul 30 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

Mon Aug 07 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall +

Tue Aug 08 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater ^

Wed Aug 09 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

Fri Aug 11 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion +

Sun Aug 13 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory ^

Tue Aug 15 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club *+

Wed Aug 16 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed ^

Fri Aug 18 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park +

Sat Aug 19 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! Outdoors *^

Sun Aug 20 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill ^

Mon Aug 21 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach ^

Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – SummerStage In Central Park ^

Thu Aug 24 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway +

Fri Aug 25 – Buffalo, NY – Outer Harbor Buffalo *+

Sat Aug 26 – Philadelphia, PA –Skyline Stage at the Mann ^

