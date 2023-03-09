K-Pop’s NCT Dream Plans North American Leg of World Tour

This week, K-pop group NCT Dream revealed their “THE DREAM SHOW2: In A Dream” tour will be making its way to the U.S. This...

This week, K-pop group NCT Dream revealed their “THE DREAM SHOW2: In A Dream” tour will be making its way to the U.S. This is just one leg of this massive worldwide tour. The tour will be launching on April 5th at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It’s running until April 21st and the last top is Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.

NCT DREAM TOUR 'THE DREAM SHOW2 : In A DREAM' in US 〖 TICKET SALES 〗

➫ 2023.03.10 4PM (Local Time)

➫ https://t.co/Yc7bN4EC1m NEWARK

➫ 2023.04.05 8PM (EDT) CHICAGO

➫ 2023.04.07 8PM (CDT) ATLANTA

➫ 2023.04.09 8PM (EDT) HOUSTON

➫ 2023.04.12 8PM (CDT)#THEDREAMSHOW2 pic.twitter.com/nY3uZVrkcz — NCT DREAM (@NCTsmtown_DREAM) March 8, 2023

A lot of performers had to take a break during the pandemic. NCT Dream’s Renjun spoke about touring since the restrictions have been lifted. He tells British GQ, “It’s actually been a while since we were able to hear the voices and shouts and cheers that are given to us, but I think it was very impressive and very surprising to see so many fans come from different countries, from different places, and all just singing together in the same language to the same melody. It was a really touching moment that I feel is probably going to last for a while.”

Ticket sales will begin Friday, March 10th at 4pm local time. NCT Dream will be hitting a lot of major U.S. cities such as Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Seattle. I’m sure a few fans will have their dreams come true at this venues listed below.

Ticket Links

NCT Dream tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS

NCT Dream tickets at ScoreBig

NCT Dream tickets at SeatGeek

NCT Dream tickets at StubHub

NCT Dream tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

NCT Dream tickets at Vivid Seats

‘NCT DREAM – THE DREAM SHOW2 : In A DREAM’ TOUR

April 5th — Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

April 7th — Chicago, IL | Allstate Arena

April 9th — Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

April 12th — Houston, TX | Toyota Center

April 14th — Dallas, TX | Texas Trust CU Theatre

April 18th — Los Angeles, CA | Honda Center

April 21st — Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

Last Updated on March 9, 2023 by Dave Clark