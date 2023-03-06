Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa Set High School Reunion Tour Dates

Snoop Dogg announced the High School Reunion Tour, bringing Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, and Berner along for the ride, with special guest...

Snoop Dogg announced the High School Reunion Tour, bringing Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, and Berner along for the ride, with special guest DJ Drama. The 33-city tour will run through July and August at venues throughout North America.

Tickets for the High School Reunion Tour are going on sale this week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, March 9 at 9 a.m. local time to each venue. Prior to that, there are presales throughout the week, beginning with one open to CITI cardmembers that launches on Tuesday, March 7.

Snoop Dogg & co launch the tour with a stop on Friday, July 7 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Colombia, with a final show currently scheduled for August 27 at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California – a 30 minute ride down the 405 from Snoop’s Long Beach roots. Other stops along the way include Ball Arena in Denver, Budweiser Stage in Toronto, Lakewood Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, and Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

The full tour schedule and links to ticket marketplaces are included below:

Snoop Dogg High School Reunion Tour Dates

Fri Jul 07 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sat Jul 08 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sun Jul 09 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Tue Jul 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 12 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Jul 15 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Sun Jul 16 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis

Tue Jul 18 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Thu Jul 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Fri Jul 21 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago

Sun Jul 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Jul 26 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Jul 28 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sat Jul 29 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Sun Jul 30 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Tue Aug 01 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Wed Aug 02 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Fri Aug 04 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sat Aug 05 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sun Aug 06 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Tue Aug 08 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Wed Aug 09 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 11 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 15 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Fri Aug 18 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Aug 19 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sun Aug 20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Tue Aug 22 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Wed Aug 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 25 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Sat Aug 26 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Sun Aug 27 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

