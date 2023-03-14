TLC, Shaggy to Headline Hot Summer Nights 2023 Tour

Calling all Creeps and Scrubs! Today, TLC and Shaggy announced that they’re going on tour! The Grammy award winning group, and Grammy award winning...

Calling all Creeps and Scrubs! Today, TLC and Shaggy announced that they’re going on tour! The Grammy award winning group, and Grammy award winning singer will join forces to give you a night to remember during their: “TLC & Shaggy: Hot Summer Nights Tour 2023.” If this wasn’t star-studded enough, the tour will also feature special guests Sean Kingston and En Vogue.

The Hot Summer Nights 2023 Tour launches on June 1st at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham, AL. It will make stops all across the United States and Canada, stopping on July 14th, in Calgary.

Seeing that Citi is the official card of Hot Summer Nights 2023 Tour, Citi cardmembers will have exclusive access to presale tickets. It all starts on Tuesday, March 14th at 10am local time until Thursday, March 16th at 10pm local time. This is all through the Citi Entertainment program at www.citientertainment.com.

General tickets will begin on Friday, March 17th at 10am local time on LiveNation.com. VIP Packages will also be available to purchase through Warmer Music Experience.

Expect to hear your favorites and all the classics. The Hot Summer Nights Tour will be hitting major cities such as Miami, Austin, Salt Lake City, and Toronto. Free your mind, and get your tickets!

TLC & SHAGGY: HOT SUMMER NIGHTS 2023 TOUR

Thu Jun 01 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 03 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater @ Bayfront Park

Sun Jun 04 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wed Jun 07 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

Fri Jun 09 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Jun 10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sun Jun 11 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Tue Jun 13 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Thu Jun 15 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Jun 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sat Jun 17 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Wed Jun 21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Jun 23 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 24 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sun Jun 25 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Jun 28 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Fri Jun 30 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

Sat Jul 01 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sun Jun 02 – Lake Cowichan, BC – Laketown Shakedown^ (with Shaggy Only)

Mon Jul 03 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall^~ (with TLC, Shaggy, & Sean Kingston Only)

Thu Jul 06 – Salt Lake City, UT – Granary Live^ (with Shaggy & Sean Kingston Only)

Fri Jul 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 08 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 09 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Thu Jul 13 – Edmonton, AB – Edmonton EXPO Centre^ (with TLC & Shaggy Only)

Fri Jul 14 – Calgary, AB – Cowboys Music Festival^ (with TLC & Shaggy Only)

