Aaron Sorkin’s “Camelot” Opens on Broadway on April 13

The new adaptation of the 1960 musical Camelot featuring a revised book by the renowned writer Aaron Sorkin is now in previews at Broadway’s...

The new adaptation of the 1960 musical Camelot featuring a revised book by the renowned writer Aaron Sorkin is now in previews at Broadway’s Vivian Beaumont Theater at Lincoln Center Theater. Sorkin teams up with Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher for the rewritten modern version of the classic King Arthur legend. Opening night of the show is set for April 13.

Based on the legend of King Arthur as adapted from T. H. White’s 1958 novel “The Once and Future King”, Camelot was first staged as a musical on Broadway with music by Frederick Loewe and lyrics and a book by Alan Jay Lerner. While Sorkin’s book relies on the original by Alan Jay Lerner, it has also been described as “a reimagined” “new version of the classic tale” “for the 21st century” by Lincoln Center Theater since the project was first announced last March.

The revival features Tony winner Andrew Burnap as Arthur, Phillipa Soo as Guenevere, and Jordan Donica in the role of Lancelot. A cast of more than two dozen performers and an orchestra of 30 musicians are included in the show, as well.

Centering around the love triangle between Arthur, his queen, Guenevere, and the king’s star knight, Lancelot, as well as the rise and fall of a once-glorious kingdom, Sorkin’s version omits the supernatural elements such as enchanted forests, transformations into animals or magic and includes new dialogues different from the original musical. “Here, everything is real,” Sorkin states in an interview in the March 2023 issue of Town & Country. “This is a history play about the idealism of mortals.”

“I love musicals and I’ve always wanted to be a part of one. My college degree is a musical theater fine arts degree. And this is the first time I’ve ever been able to put it to use,” the Academy Award winner writer adds.

Sorkin and Sher collaborated in 2018, too, in order to adapt Harper Lee’s Pulitzer winning novel “To Kill a Mockingbird” into the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history.

The original production of Camelot, with a score by Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe, starred Richard Burton, Julie Andrews, and Robert Goulet, and ran for more than two years at the Majestic Theatre.

Broadway Tickets

Broadway tickets at MEGASeats.com | 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS

Broadway tickets at Scorebig

Broadway tickets at SeatGeek

Broadway tickets at StubHub

Broadway tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Broadway tickets at Vivid Seats

Last Updated on April 11, 2023 by Dave Clark