Baltimore Plans Birdland Summer Series Post Game Concerts

The Baltimore Orioles have announced the return of the Birdland Summer Music Series, which includes three postgame concerts at Oriole Park at Camden Yards....

The Baltimore Orioles have announced the return of the Birdland Summer Music Series, which includes three postgame concerts at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. This year’s lineup will include performances by multi-platinum selling artist ANDY GRAMMER on Saturday, May 27, DJ DIESEL, aka Shaquille O’Neal, on Friday, June 30, and BRETT YOUNG on Friday, September 15.

May 27 4:05 p.m. – Orioles v. Texas Rangers – Andy Grammar

June 30 7:05 p.m. – Orioles v. Minnesota Twins – DJ Diesel aka Shaquille O’Neal

September 15 7:05 p.m. Orioles v Tampa Bay Rays – Brett Young

All postgame concerts are included with the purchase of a game ticket for that respective date and will be open to all fans in attendance. A limited number of on-field passes for the concerts are available for an additional cost.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

The Orioles will host the third-ever major concert at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday, September 9, when BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN AND THE E STREET BAND perform as part of their 2023 international tour. Last year, the Orioles hosted PAUL McCARTNEY as part of his 2022 “Get Back” tour. The performance was McCartney’s first in Baltimore in nearly 60 years. Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and music legend BILLY JOEL performed the first-ever concert at Oriole Park in 2019, an event that brought more than 40,000 visitors to downtown Baltimore.

As previously reported you most likely find lower-cost tickets on MEGASeats.com. This secondary ticket marketplace does not add fees to its ticket prices, and consistently lists tickets lower than the official box office. Below, buying two tickets in the same section and row will net you over $125 in savings when purchased through MEGASeats (price quotes below are for two tickets, in the same section and rows, and are subject to change over time).

INSERT ORIOLES – SPRINGSTEEN PIC

Why are the tickets cheaper at MEGASeats.com

The answer is simple, no added fees.

At the official ticketing website, additional servicing and processing fees are added. When you start the process for purchasing, the price for the tickets is not the price you end with. The total ticket price mystery is not clear until you have entered your credit card information near the end of the checkout process, where tickets can increase by thirty to fifty percent.

With MEGASeats.com, the mystery is taken out of the process. What you see advertised is what you get. The ticketing website advertises itself as a no fees ticket seller, and they live up to that claim. Though at first glance the tickets available at Ticketmaster and MEGASeats may seem similar in price, by the end of the checkout process you see a huge difference in prices. While most prices may be below face value, some may be above.

For Oriole fans looking to spend an afternoon and evening immersed in fun baseball and a great musical experience, the best deal for cheaper tickets will probably be found at MEGASeats.

Last Updated on April 24, 2023 by Dave Clark