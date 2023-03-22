Bruce Springsteen Reschedules Postponed Shows, Adds Two
Shows by Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band that had been postponed due to “illness” in early March have been rescheduled, and the star has added additional shows later in the year as it continues to wind through its first leg of North American dates this month. The band had put off dates in Ohio, Connecticut, and New York before getting back underway at mid-month in Philadelphia.
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have added 2 new North American dates to their 2023 international tour, announcing a long-awaited return to San Diego on December 2 at Pechanga Arena, plus a 2nd night at Foxborough, Massachusetts’ Gillette Stadium on August 26. pic.twitter.com/Kyk3rg97AL
Springsteen’s postponed shows are now set for the middle of September, while a second show has been added to late August in Foxborough, Massachusetts and a new date has been announced at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena for December 2. Foxborough joins Chicago, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Inglewood and San Francisco in having two shows during the second leg of North American dates later this year, while Metlife Stadium in The Boss’ home state of New Jersey will see three nights of performances.
There had been some speculation that the postponements were reflective of sales that were below expectations for the dates that were pushed back. Springsteen’s tour has been dogged by negative headlines after his embracing of the price surging “dynamic” ticket price systems offered by Ticketmaster. At least one show in Oklahoma saw sales so poor that price floors were instituted for resale tickets, propping up the market on Ticketmaster, where Springsteen’s team had the ability to enforce a minimum price on resale listings to keep them from competing with remaining box office ticket inventory.
Tickets for the newly announced dates will be on sale beginning on Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. local time to the venues. Tickets for the existing shows, including the three postponed dates from earlier in March, are already on sale and available through multiple resale marketplaces. Springsteen next plays at Buffalo’s KeyBank Center on Thursday, with 11 shows remaining in the first leg before a break and then shows in Europe and the UK kicking off in late April.
The full tour schedule is available below.
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Tour Dates – 2023
North America – Leg 1
Mar. 23 – Buffalo, NY | KeyBank Center
Mar. 25 – Greensboro, NC | Greensboro Coliseum
Mar. 27 – Washington, D.C. | Capital One Arena
Mar. 29 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
Apr. 1 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
Apr. 3 – Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
Apr. 5 – Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Apr. 7 – Baltimore, MD | Baltimore Arena
Apr. 9 – Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena
Apr. 11 – Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena
Apr. 14 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
Europe and the UK
April 28, 2023 – Barcelona, Spain | Estadi Olímpic
April 30, 2023 – Barcelona, Spain | Estadi Olímpic
May 5, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland | RDS Arena
May 7, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland | RDS Arena
May 9, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland | RDS Arena
May 13, 2023 – Paris, France | La Défense Arena
May 15, 2023 – Paris, France | La Défense Arena
May 18, 2023 – Ferrara, Italy | Parco Urbano G. Bassani
May 21, 2023 – Rome, Italy | Circo Massimo
May 25, 2023 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands | Johan Cruijff Arena
May 27, 2023 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands | Johan Cruijff Arena
May 30 – Edinburgh | BT Murrayfield Stadium
June 11, 2023 – Landgraaf, The Netherlands | Megaland
June 13, 2023 – Zurich, Switzerland | Stadion Letzigrund
June 16 – Birmingham | Villa Park
June 18, 2023 – Werchter, Belgium | Festivalpark Werchter
June 21, 2023 – Düsseldorf, Germany | Merkur Spiel Arena
June 24, 2023 – Gothenburg, Sweden | Ullevi
June 26, 2023 – Gothenburg, Sweden | Ullevi
June 28, 2023 – Gothenburg, Sweden | Ullevi
June 30, 2023 – Oslo, Norway | Voldsløkka
July 2, 2023 – Oslo, Norway | Voldsløkka
July 6 – London | BST Hyde Park
July 8 – London | BST Hyde Park
July 11, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Parken
July 13, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Parken
July 15, 2023 – Hamburg, Germany | Volksparkstadion
July 18, 2023 – Vienna, Austria | Ernst Happel Stadion
July 21, 2023 – Hockenheim, Germany | Hockenheimring
July 23, 2023 – Munich, Germany | Olympiastadion
July 25, 2023 – Monza, Italy | Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza
North America – Leg 2
August 9 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
August 11 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
August 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
August 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
August 24 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
August 26 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
August 28 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
August 30 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
September 1 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
September 2 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
September 7 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome
September 9 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards
September 12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
September 14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
September 16 – Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun – POSTPONED from Mar. 12
September 19 – Albany, NY | MVP Arena – POSTPONED from Mar. 14
September 21 – Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena – POSTPONED from Mar. 9
November 3 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
November 6 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
November 8 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
November 10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
November 14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
November 16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
November 18 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
November 20 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
November 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
December 2 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
December 4 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
December 6 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
December 8 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
December 10 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
