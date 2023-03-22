Bruce Springsteen Reschedules Postponed Shows, Adds Two

Shows by Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band that had been postponed due to “illness” in early March have been rescheduled, and the...

Shows by Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band that had been postponed due to “illness” in early March have been rescheduled, and the star has added additional shows later in the year as it continues to wind through its first leg of North American dates this month. The band had put off dates in Ohio, Connecticut, and New York before getting back underway at mid-month in Philadelphia.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have added 2 new North American dates to their 2023 international tour, announcing a long-awaited return to San Diego on December 2 at Pechanga Arena, plus a 2nd night at Foxborough, Massachusetts’ Gillette Stadium on August 26. pic.twitter.com/Kyk3rg97AL — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 21, 2023

Springsteen’s postponed shows are now set for the middle of September, while a second show has been added to late August in Foxborough, Massachusetts and a new date has been announced at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena for December 2. Foxborough joins Chicago, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Inglewood and San Francisco in having two shows during the second leg of North American dates later this year, while Metlife Stadium in The Boss’ home state of New Jersey will see three nights of performances.

There had been some speculation that the postponements were reflective of sales that were below expectations for the dates that were pushed back. Springsteen’s tour has been dogged by negative headlines after his embracing of the price surging “dynamic” ticket price systems offered by Ticketmaster. At least one show in Oklahoma saw sales so poor that price floors were instituted for resale tickets, propping up the market on Ticketmaster, where Springsteen’s team had the ability to enforce a minimum price on resale listings to keep them from competing with remaining box office ticket inventory.

Tickets for the newly announced dates will be on sale beginning on Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. local time to the venues. Tickets for the existing shows, including the three postponed dates from earlier in March, are already on sale and available through multiple resale marketplaces. Springsteen next plays at Buffalo’s KeyBank Center on Thursday, with 11 shows remaining in the first leg before a break and then shows in Europe and the UK kicking off in late April.

The full tour schedule is available below.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Tour Dates – 2023

North America – Leg 1



Mar. 23 – Buffalo, NY | KeyBank Center

Mar. 25 – Greensboro, NC | Greensboro Coliseum

Mar. 27 – Washington, D.C. | Capital One Arena

Mar. 29 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Apr. 1 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Apr. 3 – Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Apr. 5 – Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Apr. 7 – Baltimore, MD | Baltimore Arena

Apr. 9 – Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena

Apr. 11 – Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena

Apr. 14 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Europe and the UK

April 28, 2023 – Barcelona, Spain | Estadi Olímpic

April 30, 2023 – Barcelona, Spain | Estadi Olímpic

May 5, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland | RDS Arena

May 7, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland | RDS Arena

May 9, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland | RDS Arena

May 13, 2023 – Paris, France | La Défense Arena

May 15, 2023 – Paris, France | La Défense Arena

May 18, 2023 – Ferrara, Italy | Parco Urbano G. Bassani

May 21, 2023 – Rome, Italy | Circo Massimo

May 25, 2023 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands | Johan Cruijff Arena

May 27, 2023 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands | Johan Cruijff Arena

May 30 – Edinburgh | BT Murrayfield Stadium

June 11, 2023 – Landgraaf, The Netherlands | Megaland

June 13, 2023 – Zurich, Switzerland | Stadion Letzigrund

June 16 – Birmingham | Villa Park

June 18, 2023 – Werchter, Belgium | Festivalpark Werchter

June 21, 2023 – Düsseldorf, Germany | Merkur Spiel Arena

June 24, 2023 – Gothenburg, Sweden | Ullevi

June 26, 2023 – Gothenburg, Sweden | Ullevi

June 28, 2023 – Gothenburg, Sweden | Ullevi

June 30, 2023 – Oslo, Norway | Voldsløkka

July 2, 2023 – Oslo, Norway | Voldsløkka

July 6 – London | BST Hyde Park

July 8 – London | BST Hyde Park

July 11, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Parken

July 13, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Parken

July 15, 2023 – Hamburg, Germany | Volksparkstadion

July 18, 2023 – Vienna, Austria | Ernst Happel Stadion

July 21, 2023 – Hockenheim, Germany | Hockenheimring

July 23, 2023 – Munich, Germany | Olympiastadion

July 25, 2023 – Monza, Italy | Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza

North America – Leg 2

August 9 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

August 11 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

August 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

August 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

August 24 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

August 26 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

August 28 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

August 30 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

September 1 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

September 2 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

September 7 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome

September 9 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards

September 12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

September 14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

September 16 – Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun – POSTPONED from Mar. 12

September 19 – Albany, NY | MVP Arena – POSTPONED from Mar. 14

September 21 – Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena – POSTPONED from Mar. 9

November 3 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

November 6 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

November 8 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

November 10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

November 14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

November 16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

November 18 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

November 20 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

November 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

December 2 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

December 4 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

December 6 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

December 8 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

December 10 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Last Updated on March 22, 2023 by Dave Clark