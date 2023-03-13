Illness Sidelines Springsteen Tour, Raising Sales Questions

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band appear to be on something of a tour pause, having just announced the postponement of Tuesday’s show...

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band appear to be on something of a tour pause, having just announced the postponement of Tuesday’s show at Albany’s MVP Arena after previously pushing back the March 9 Columbus Ohio gig and Sunday’s show at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. The reason given, “illness” though further details are unavailable.

Due to illness, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band's concert at MVP Arena in Albany on Tuesday, March 14 has been postponed. We are working on rescheduling the date so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled show. pic.twitter.com/CjoIFjjFnO — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 12, 2023

The reschedule dates for the three postponed shows have not yet been revealed. Springsteen is next scheduled to perform at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on Thursday. Sickness has already taken a toll on the tour, as guitarist Steven Van Zandt and Soozie Tyrell were both absent for a February 10 show in Dallas, later indicating that it was COVID-19 related. Van Zandt, who has fame beyond the E Street Band having played the Sylvio Dante character on HBO’s Sopranos, assured fans over the weekend that the latest batch of issues was nothing of a level that threatens the remainder of the tour.

No need to be anxious or afraid. Nothing serious. Just a temporary situation. We will all be back in full force very soon. https://t.co/tsxNJRIl2c — 🕉🇺🇦Stevie Van Zandt☮️💙 (@StevieVanZandt) March 11, 2023

The postponements do beg some questions regarding the tour, however. This run by Springsteen has been dogged by controversy over the ticket pricing practices employed when it went on sale last year. Fans were furious as “dynamic” surged ticket prices greeted them when the shows were made available, with some events seeing prices far exceeding that. The fallout was significant enough that New Jersey congressman Bill Pascrell demanded answers over the use of “platinum” ticket pricing for the Springsteen tour dates, and the artist himself addressed the controversy, though he effectively shrugged at the fan reaction.

“You certainly don’t like to be the poster boy for high ticket prices. It’s the last thing you prefer to be,” Springsteen told Rolling Stone. “But that’s how it went. You have to own the decisions you have made and go out and just continue to do your best. And that was my take on it. I think if folks come to the show, they’re going to have a good time.”

Just before the tour launched (and a second North American leg of shows went on sale), Backstreets, a longtime fan publication covering the band, announced it was shutting down. In the announcement, they said the decision was due in large part to the ticket pricing mess and the toll it took on the esteem that Springsteen fans no longer felt for the artist once they realized he was fully comfortable with using whatever means the tour promoter and ticketing vendor would enable to maximize ticket revenues.

“Six months after the onsales, we still faced this three-part predicament: These are concerts that we can hardly afford; that many of our readers cannot afford; and that a good portion of our readership has lost interest in as a result.”

While many shows along the tour route have gone off without a hitch, at least one show saw the ticket market collapse entirely. Tickets to the BOK Center in Tulsa were available for that February show for below $10, at least on resale marketplaces not propping the price up by using price floors to keep resale tickets from under-selling remaining box office ticket inventory. Now three straight shows have been postponed. And as many who follow the industry know, shows being postponed is sometimes more about under-performing sales than it is about anyone not feeling up for a performance. It can be used to give the event a bit more time to move tickets, while saving the performer from the embarrassment of playing in front of a less than full house – particularly on a tour that has been as hyped and as controversial as this one has.

Thursday’s show in Philadelphia, should it be on as planned, appears to be sold out – at least as far as ticket availability on the venue box office website is concerned. Resale prices are also strong, with members at Ticket Club seeing a “get-in” minimum for tickets to see Springsteen at Wells Fargo Center of $283 as of Monday morning, though it should be noted that the overwhelming majority of consumers paid more than that for their tickets during the initial price-surged sales period.

Ticket Links

Bruce Springsteen tickets at MEGAseats| 10% off use code TICKETNEWS

Bruce Springsteen tickets at ScoreBig

Bruce Springsteen tickets at SeatGeek

Bruce Springsteen tickets at StubHub

Bruce Springsteen tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership using code TICKETNEWS

Bruce Springsteen tickets at Ticketmaster UK

Bruce Springsteen tickets at Vivid Seats

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Tour Dates – 2023

North America – Leg 1



Mar. 9 – Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena – POSTPONED, date TBD

Mar. 12 – Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun – POSTPONED, date TBD

Mar. 14 – Albany, NY | MVP Arena – POSTPONED, date TBD

Mar. 16 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Mar. 18 – State College, PA | Bryce Jordan Center

Mar. 20 – Boston, MA | TD Garden

Mar. 23 – Buffalo, NY | KeyBank Center

Mar. 25 – Greensboro, NC | Greensboro Coliseum

Mar. 27 – Washington, D.C. | Capital One Arena

Mar. 29 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Apr. 1 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Apr. 3 – Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Apr. 5 – Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Apr. 7 – Baltimore, MD | Baltimore Arena

Apr. 9 – Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena

Apr. 11 – Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena

Apr. 14 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Europe and the UK

April 28, 2023 – Barcelona, Spain | Estadi Olímpic

April 30, 2023 – Barcelona, Spain | Estadi Olímpic

May 5, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland | RDS Arena

May 7, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland | RDS Arena

May 9, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland | RDS Arena

May 13, 2023 – Paris, France | La Défense Arena

May 15, 2023 – Paris, France | La Défense Arena

May 18, 2023 – Ferrara, Italy | Parco Urbano G. Bassani

May 21, 2023 – Rome, Italy | Circo Massimo

May 25, 2023 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands | Johan Cruijff Arena

May 27, 2023 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands | Johan Cruijff Arena

May 30 – Edinburgh | BT Murrayfield Stadium

June 11, 2023 – Landgraaf, The Netherlands | Megaland

June 13, 2023 – Zurich, Switzerland | Stadion Letzigrund

June 16 – Birmingham | Villa Park

June 18, 2023 – Werchter, Belgium | Festivalpark Werchter

June 21, 2023 – Düsseldorf, Germany | Merkur Spiel Arena

June 24, 2023 – Gothenburg, Sweden | Ullevi

June 26, 2023 – Gothenburg, Sweden | Ullevi

June 28, 2023 – Gothenburg, Sweden | Ullevi

June 30, 2023 – Oslo, Norway | Voldsløkka

July 2, 2023 – Oslo, Norway | Voldsløkka

July 6 – London | BST Hyde Park

July 8 – London | BST Hyde Park

July 11, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Parken

July 13, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Parken

July 15, 2023 – Hamburg, Germany | Volksparkstadion

July 18, 2023 – Vienna, Austria | Ernst Happel Stadion

July 21, 2023 – Hockenheim, Germany | Hockenheimring

July 23, 2023 – Munich, Germany | Olympiastadion

July 25, 2023 – Monza, Italy | Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza

North America – Leg 2

August 9 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

August 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

August 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

August 24 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

August 28 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

August 30 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

September 1 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

September 7 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome

September 9 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards

September 12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

November 3 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

November 6 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

November 8 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

November 10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

November 14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

November 16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

November 18 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

November 20 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

November 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

December 4 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

December 6 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

December 8 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Last Updated on March 13, 2023 by Dave Clark