Morgan Wallen Cancels Mississippi Show at Last Minute

On Sunday night, fans packed into Mississippi’s Vaught Hemingway Stadium to see Morgan Wallen. Unfortunately, he cancelled his concert, minutes before the show was...

On Sunday night, fans packed into Mississippi’s Vaught Hemingway Stadium to see Morgan Wallen. Unfortunately, he cancelled his concert, minutes before the show was scheduled to begin. Fans were left disappointed and confused, informed via video screens inside the stadium that the show wouldn’t be taking place. Wallen had apparently lost his voice, coming off a performance at the same venue the night before.

“After last night’s show I started losing my voice so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better. I really thought I’d be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to showtime, but my voice is shot and I am unable to sing.”

Many fans took to twitter to vent their frustrations. Some claim Wallen got too drunk the night before, and that’s why he couldn’t perform.

So let me get this straight. Morgan Wallen gets shit faced the night before his concert, has to have his stomach pumped, let’s 80000 people enter the stadium while knowing he can’t perform, let’s them buy liquor and merch to make a extra $ and then cancels 2 minutes before show? — Liz ✨️ | eras tour admirer 🩷 (@feverdreamliz) April 24, 2023

There is a video of security guards at the #MorganWallen concert claiming that @morganwallen was to drunk to perform. It wasn’t because of his voice! #CountryMusic @TasteOfCountry @countrydailywwo pic.twitter.com/mW6akgk1ra — Rockstar Entertainment Group (@Rockstar_Enter) April 24, 2023

Wallen has been on his, “One Night at a Time,” world tour since March 15th in Wisconsin, and will keep it running until October 7 at Tacoma Dome in Washington. Produced by Live Nation, the tour has special guests, ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman on all dates. Special guests HARDY and Parker McCollum will join some dates, as well. It launched with a pre-tour special event in Nashville where several new songs were debuted.

The One Night a Time Tour still has many stops across the world to wow fans. See Morgan Wallen in booming cities like Chicago, Philly, Atlanta, San Diego and Boston. Save up that voice, Morgan.

Morgan Wallen Tour Dates – One Night as a Time World Tour

Oxford, Miss. | Vaught-Hemingway Stadium* (POSTPONED – TBD)

April 27 — Grand Rapids, Mich. | Van Andel Arena

April 28 — Moline, Ill. | Vibrant Arena

April 29 — Lincoln, Neb. | Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 4 — Jacksonville, Fla. | VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

May 5 — West Palm Beach, Fla. | iThink Financial Amphitheatre

May 6 — Tampa, Fla. | MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 18 — Hershey, Pa. | Hersheypark Stadium

May 19 — East Rutherford, N.J. | MetLife Stadium

May 20 — East Rutherford, N.J. | MetLife Stadium

May 24 — Austin, Texas | Moody Center

May 26 — Houston, Texas | Minute Maid Park

June 1 — Atlanta, Ga. | Truist Park

June 2 — Atlanta, Ga. | Truist Park

June 3 — Panama City Beach, Fla. | Gulf Cost Jam

June 9 — Virginia Beach, Va. | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

June 10 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. | Carolina Country Music Fest

June 14 — Pittsburgh, Pa. | PNC Park

June 15 — Pittsburgh, Pa. | PNC Park

June 17 — Philadelphia, Pa. | Citizens Bank Park

June 22 — Chicago, Il. | Wrigley Field

June 23 — Chicago, Il. | Wrigley Field

June 29 — Detroit, Mich. | Ford Field

June 30 — Detroit, Mich. | Ford Field

July 6 — St. Louis, Mo. | Busch Stadium

July 7 — St. Louis, Mo. | Busch Stadium

July 14 — San Diego, Calif. | Petco Park

July 15 — San Diego, Calif. | Petco Park

July 19 — Phoenix, Ariz. | Chase Field

July 20 — Phoenix, Ariz. | Chase Field

July 22 — Los Angeles, Calif. | SoFi Stadium

Aug. 3 — Detroit Lakes, Minn. | WE Fest

Aug. 5 — Camrose, Alb. Canada | Big Valley Jamboree

Aug. 11 — Columbus, Ohio | Ohio Stadium

Aug. 12 — Columbus, Ohio | Ohio Stadium

Aug. 16 — Boston, Mass. | Fenway Park

Aug. 17 — Boston, Mass. | Fenway Park

Aug. 18 — Boston, Mass. | Fenway Park

Sept. 2 — Washington, D.C. | Nationals Park

Sept. 14 — Toronto, Ont. Canada | Budweiser Stage

Sept. 15 — Toronto, Ont. Canada | Budweiser Stage

Sept. 16 — Toronto, Ont. Canada | Budweiser Stage

Sept. 18 — London, Ont. Canada | Budweiser Gardens

Sept. 21 — Ottawa, Ont. Canada | Canadian Tire Centre

Sept. 22 — Quebec City, Quebec, Canada | Videotron Centre

Sept. 23 — Montreal, Quebec, Canada | Bell Centre

Sept. 28 — Winnipeg, Mant. Canada | Canada Lie Centre

Sept. 29 — Saskatoon, Sask. Canada | SaksTel Centre

Sept. 30 — Calgary, Alb. Canada | Scotiabank Saddledome

Oct. 3 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada | Rogers Arena

Oct. 4 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada | Rogers Arena

Oct. 7 — Tacoma Wash. | Tacoma Dome

Dec. 3 — London, UK | The O2

Last Updated on April 24, 2023 by Dave Clark