Morgan Wallen Cancels Mississippi Show at Last Minute
ConcertsIndustryMusic April 24, 2023 Madeline Page 0
On Sunday night, fans packed into Mississippi’s Vaught Hemingway Stadium to see Morgan Wallen. Unfortunately, he cancelled his concert, minutes before the show was scheduled to begin. Fans were left disappointed and confused, informed via video screens inside the stadium that the show wouldn’t be taking place. Wallen had apparently lost his voice, coming off a performance at the same venue the night before.
“After last night’s show I started losing my voice so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better. I really thought I’d be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to showtime, but my voice is shot and I am unable to sing.”
Many fans took to twitter to vent their frustrations. Some claim Wallen got too drunk the night before, and that’s why he couldn’t perform.
So let me get this straight. Morgan Wallen gets shit faced the night before his concert, has to have his stomach pumped, let’s 80000 people enter the stadium while knowing he can’t perform, let’s them buy liquor and merch to make a extra $ and then cancels 2 minutes before show?
— Liz ✨️ | eras tour admirer (@feverdreamliz) April 24, 2023
There is a video of security guards at the #MorganWallen concert claiming that @morganwallen was to drunk to perform. It wasn’t because of his voice! #CountryMusic @TasteOfCountry @countrydailywwo pic.twitter.com/mW6akgk1ra
— Rockstar Entertainment Group (@Rockstar_Enter) April 24, 2023
Wallen has been on his, “One Night at a Time,” world tour since March 15th in Wisconsin, and will keep it running until October 7 at Tacoma Dome in Washington. Produced by Live Nation, the tour has special guests, ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman on all dates. Special guests HARDY and Parker McCollum will join some dates, as well. It launched with a pre-tour special event in Nashville where several new songs were debuted.
The One Night a Time Tour still has many stops across the world to wow fans. See Morgan Wallen in booming cities like Chicago, Philly, Atlanta, San Diego and Boston. Save up that voice, Morgan.
Morgan Wallen Ticket Links
Morgan Wallen tickets at MEGAseats.com | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS
Morgan Wallen tickets at ScoreBig
Morgan Wallen tickets at SeatGeek
Morgan Wallen tickets at StubHub
Morgan Wallen tickets at Ticket Club | Free 1-Year Membership Offer Using Code TICKETNEWS
Morgan Wallen tickets at Vivid Seats
Morgan Wallen Tour Dates – One Night as a Time World Tour
Oxford, Miss. | Vaught-Hemingway Stadium* (POSTPONED – TBD)
April 27 — Grand Rapids, Mich. | Van Andel Arena
April 28 — Moline, Ill. | Vibrant Arena
April 29 — Lincoln, Neb. | Pinnacle Bank Arena
May 4 — Jacksonville, Fla. | VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
May 5 — West Palm Beach, Fla. | iThink Financial Amphitheatre
May 6 — Tampa, Fla. | MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 18 — Hershey, Pa. | Hersheypark Stadium
May 19 — East Rutherford, N.J. | MetLife Stadium
May 20 — East Rutherford, N.J. | MetLife Stadium
May 24 — Austin, Texas | Moody Center
May 26 — Houston, Texas | Minute Maid Park
June 1 — Atlanta, Ga. | Truist Park
June 2 — Atlanta, Ga. | Truist Park
June 3 — Panama City Beach, Fla. | Gulf Cost Jam
June 9 — Virginia Beach, Va. | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
June 10 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. | Carolina Country Music Fest
June 14 — Pittsburgh, Pa. | PNC Park
June 15 — Pittsburgh, Pa. | PNC Park
June 17 — Philadelphia, Pa. | Citizens Bank Park
June 22 — Chicago, Il. | Wrigley Field
June 23 — Chicago, Il. | Wrigley Field
June 29 — Detroit, Mich. | Ford Field
June 30 — Detroit, Mich. | Ford Field
July 6 — St. Louis, Mo. | Busch Stadium
July 7 — St. Louis, Mo. | Busch Stadium
July 14 — San Diego, Calif. | Petco Park
July 15 — San Diego, Calif. | Petco Park
July 19 — Phoenix, Ariz. | Chase Field
July 20 — Phoenix, Ariz. | Chase Field
July 22 — Los Angeles, Calif. | SoFi Stadium
Aug. 3 — Detroit Lakes, Minn. | WE Fest
Aug. 5 — Camrose, Alb. Canada | Big Valley Jamboree
Aug. 11 — Columbus, Ohio | Ohio Stadium
Aug. 12 — Columbus, Ohio | Ohio Stadium
Aug. 16 — Boston, Mass. | Fenway Park
Aug. 17 — Boston, Mass. | Fenway Park
Aug. 18 — Boston, Mass. | Fenway Park
Sept. 2 — Washington, D.C. | Nationals Park
Sept. 14 — Toronto, Ont. Canada | Budweiser Stage
Sept. 15 — Toronto, Ont. Canada | Budweiser Stage
Sept. 16 — Toronto, Ont. Canada | Budweiser Stage
Sept. 18 — London, Ont. Canada | Budweiser Gardens
Sept. 21 — Ottawa, Ont. Canada | Canadian Tire Centre
Sept. 22 — Quebec City, Quebec, Canada | Videotron Centre
Sept. 23 — Montreal, Quebec, Canada | Bell Centre
Sept. 28 — Winnipeg, Mant. Canada | Canada Lie Centre
Sept. 29 — Saskatoon, Sask. Canada | SaksTel Centre
Sept. 30 — Calgary, Alb. Canada | Scotiabank Saddledome
Oct. 3 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada | Rogers Arena
Oct. 4 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada | Rogers Arena
Oct. 7 — Tacoma Wash. | Tacoma Dome
Dec. 3 — London, UK | The O2
Last Updated on April 24, 2023 by Dave Clark
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.