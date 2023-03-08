Morgan Wallen Sets Bridgestone Attendance Mark With Free Show

A short-notice free concert to celebrate the release of his new album brought country star Morgan Wallen a new crown – setting the attendance...

A short-notice free concert to celebrate the release of his new album brought country star Morgan Wallen a new crown – setting the attendance record for Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena at a reported 19.292. The show was announced just one day in advance of going off on March 3, coinciding with the release of One Thing at a Time.

“Man, we’ve been working really hard on this record for probably the last three or four months. I ain’t been doing a lot of sleep and I’ve been doing a lot of singing in the studios, you can probably tell. Probably won’t be doing a lot of sleeping tonight either,” Wallen told the crowd, which had been warmed up for the show with a video depicting his arena entrance and greeting several important people in his life, according to CountryNow.com. “This is something badass, man. This makes me super proud. I know how much my fans mean to me, but I just want to say it out loud, you guys are truly remarkable. Thank you for making this happen on such short notice.”

Thank you for helping us make this special night happen @SpotifyUSA pic.twitter.com/cqmRCWFtP4 — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) March 3, 2023

The one-night-only show saw Wallen perform 22 songs, with several of those being live debuts of songs of the new album. It also served as something of a warm-up for Wallen’s tour, which gets underway next week in New Zealand and Australia before coming to North America for dates beginning in April that run through the entire spring and summer and well into fall.

The “One Night at a Time” World Tour will feature Wallen as well as guests that include Hardy, Parker McCollum, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman. It saw demand at the time of its going on sale that was high enough for Ticketmaster to issue a warning regarding the ticket availability, though that may have been largely in reaction to simmering fan anger over the then-recent Taylor Swift onsale disaster for the company. Second shows have been added in multiple stops on Wallen’s tour in 2023, while Boston’s Fenway Park has expanded to a 3-show run for the singer. Most recently, Wallen announced plans for a show in the UK, heading to London’s O2 Arena to perform in December after the long North American run closes out.

Morgan Wallen Tour Dates – One Night as a Time World Tour

March 15 — Auckland, N.Z. | Spark Arena

March 19 — Ipswich, Australia | CMC Rocks

March 21 — Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena

March 22 — Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena

March 24 — Melbourne, Australia. | Rod Laver Arena

March 25 — Melbourne, Australia. | Rod Laver Arena

April 14 — Milwaukee, Wisc. | American Family Field

April 15 — Milwaukee, Wisc. | American Family Field

April 20 — Louisville, Ky. | KFC Yum! Center

April 22 — Oxford, Miss. | Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

April 23 — Oxford, Miss. | Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

April 27 — Grand Rapids, Mich. | Van Andel Arena

April 28 — Moline, Ill. | Vibrant Arena

April 29 — Lincoln, Neb. | Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 4 — Jacksonville, Fla. | VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

May 5 — West Palm Beach, Fla. | iThink Financial Amphitheatre

May 6 — Tampa, Fla. | MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 18 — Hershey, Pa. | Hersheypark Stadium

May 19 — East Rutherford, N.J. | MetLife Stadium

May 20 — East Rutherford, N.J. | MetLife Stadium

May 24 — Austin, Texas | Moody Center

May 26 — Houston, Texas | Minute Maid Park

June 1 — Atlanta, Ga. | Truist Park

June 2 — Atlanta, Ga. | Truist Park

June 3 — Panama City Beach, Fla. | Gulf Cost Jam

June 9 — Virginia Beach, Va. | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

June 10 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. | Carolina Country Music Fest

June 14 — Pittsburgh, Pa. | PNC Park

June 15 — Pittsburgh, Pa. | PNC Park

June 17 — Philadelphia, Pa. | Citizens Bank Park

June 22 — Chicago, Il. | Wrigley Field

June 23 — Chicago, Il. | Wrigley Field

June 29 — Detroit, Mich. | Ford Field

June 30 — Detroit, Mich. | Ford Field

July 6 — St. Louis, Mo. | Busch Stadium

July 7 — St. Louis, Mo. | Busch Stadium

July 14 — San Diego, Calif. | Petco Park

July 15 — San Diego, Calif. | Petco Park

July 19 — Phoenix, Ariz. | Chase Field

July 20 — Phoenix, Ariz. | Chase Field

July 22 — Los Angeles, Calif. | SoFi Stadium

Aug. 3 — Detroit Lakes, Minn. | WE Fest

Aug. 5 — Camrose, Alb. Canada | Big Valley Jamboree

Aug. 11 — Columbus, Ohio | Ohio Stadium

Aug. 12 — Columbus, Ohio | Ohio Stadium

Aug. 16 — Boston, Mass. | Fenway Park

Aug. 17 — Boston, Mass. | Fenway Park

Aug. 18 — Boston, Mass. | Fenway Park

Sept. 2 — Washington, D.C. | Nationals Park

Sept. 14 — Toronto, Ont. Canada | Budweiser Stage

Sept. 15 — Toronto, Ont. Canada | Budweiser Stage

Sept. 16 — Toronto, Ont. Canada | Budweiser Stage

Sept. 18 — London, Ont. Canada | Budweiser Gardens

Sept. 21 — Ottawa, Ont. Canada | Canadian Tire Centre

Sept. 22 — Quebec City, Quebec, Canada | Videotron Centre

Sept. 23 — Montreal, Quebec, Canada | Bell Centre

Sept. 28 — Winnipeg, Mant. Canada | Canada Lie Centre

Sept. 29 — Saskatoon, Sask. Canada | SaksTel Centre

Sept. 30 — Calgary, Alb. Canada | Scotiabank Saddledome

Oct. 3 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada | Rogers Arena

Oct. 4 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada | Rogers Arena

Oct. 7 — Tacoma Wash. | Tacoma Dome

Dec. 3 — London, UK | The O2

Last Updated on March 8, 2023 by Dave Clark