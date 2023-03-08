Morgan Wallen Sets Bridgestone Attendance Mark With Free Show
A short-notice free concert to celebrate the release of his new album brought country star Morgan Wallen a new crown – setting the attendance record for Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena at a reported 19.292. The show was announced just one day in advance of going off on March 3, coinciding with the release of One Thing at a Time.
“Man, we’ve been working really hard on this record for probably the last three or four months. I ain’t been doing a lot of sleep and I’ve been doing a lot of singing in the studios, you can probably tell. Probably won’t be doing a lot of sleeping tonight either,” Wallen told the crowd, which had been warmed up for the show with a video depicting his arena entrance and greeting several important people in his life, according to CountryNow.com. “This is something badass, man. This makes me super proud. I know how much my fans mean to me, but I just want to say it out loud, you guys are truly remarkable. Thank you for making this happen on such short notice.”
The one-night-only show saw Wallen perform 22 songs, with several of those being live debuts of songs of the new album. It also served as something of a warm-up for Wallen’s tour, which gets underway next week in New Zealand and Australia before coming to North America for dates beginning in April that run through the entire spring and summer and well into fall.
The “One Night at a Time” World Tour will feature Wallen as well as guests that include Hardy, Parker McCollum, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman. It saw demand at the time of its going on sale that was high enough for Ticketmaster to issue a warning regarding the ticket availability, though that may have been largely in reaction to simmering fan anger over the then-recent Taylor Swift onsale disaster for the company. Second shows have been added in multiple stops on Wallen’s tour in 2023, while Boston’s Fenway Park has expanded to a 3-show run for the singer. Most recently, Wallen announced plans for a show in the UK, heading to London’s O2 Arena to perform in December after the long North American run closes out.
Morgan Wallen Tour Dates – One Night as a Time World Tour
March 15 — Auckland, N.Z. | Spark Arena
March 19 — Ipswich, Australia | CMC Rocks
March 21 — Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena
March 22 — Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena
March 24 — Melbourne, Australia. | Rod Laver Arena
March 25 — Melbourne, Australia. | Rod Laver Arena
April 14 — Milwaukee, Wisc. | American Family Field
April 15 — Milwaukee, Wisc. | American Family Field
April 20 — Louisville, Ky. | KFC Yum! Center
April 22 — Oxford, Miss. | Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
April 23 — Oxford, Miss. | Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
April 27 — Grand Rapids, Mich. | Van Andel Arena
April 28 — Moline, Ill. | Vibrant Arena
April 29 — Lincoln, Neb. | Pinnacle Bank Arena
May 4 — Jacksonville, Fla. | VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
May 5 — West Palm Beach, Fla. | iThink Financial Amphitheatre
May 6 — Tampa, Fla. | MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 18 — Hershey, Pa. | Hersheypark Stadium
May 19 — East Rutherford, N.J. | MetLife Stadium
May 20 — East Rutherford, N.J. | MetLife Stadium
May 24 — Austin, Texas | Moody Center
May 26 — Houston, Texas | Minute Maid Park
June 1 — Atlanta, Ga. | Truist Park
June 2 — Atlanta, Ga. | Truist Park
June 3 — Panama City Beach, Fla. | Gulf Cost Jam
June 9 — Virginia Beach, Va. | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
June 10 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. | Carolina Country Music Fest
June 14 — Pittsburgh, Pa. | PNC Park
June 15 — Pittsburgh, Pa. | PNC Park
June 17 — Philadelphia, Pa. | Citizens Bank Park
June 22 — Chicago, Il. | Wrigley Field
June 23 — Chicago, Il. | Wrigley Field
June 29 — Detroit, Mich. | Ford Field
June 30 — Detroit, Mich. | Ford Field
July 6 — St. Louis, Mo. | Busch Stadium
July 7 — St. Louis, Mo. | Busch Stadium
July 14 — San Diego, Calif. | Petco Park
July 15 — San Diego, Calif. | Petco Park
July 19 — Phoenix, Ariz. | Chase Field
July 20 — Phoenix, Ariz. | Chase Field
July 22 — Los Angeles, Calif. | SoFi Stadium
Aug. 3 — Detroit Lakes, Minn. | WE Fest
Aug. 5 — Camrose, Alb. Canada | Big Valley Jamboree
Aug. 11 — Columbus, Ohio | Ohio Stadium
Aug. 12 — Columbus, Ohio | Ohio Stadium
Aug. 16 — Boston, Mass. | Fenway Park
Aug. 17 — Boston, Mass. | Fenway Park
Aug. 18 — Boston, Mass. | Fenway Park
Sept. 2 — Washington, D.C. | Nationals Park
Sept. 14 — Toronto, Ont. Canada | Budweiser Stage
Sept. 15 — Toronto, Ont. Canada | Budweiser Stage
Sept. 16 — Toronto, Ont. Canada | Budweiser Stage
Sept. 18 — London, Ont. Canada | Budweiser Gardens
Sept. 21 — Ottawa, Ont. Canada | Canadian Tire Centre
Sept. 22 — Quebec City, Quebec, Canada | Videotron Centre
Sept. 23 — Montreal, Quebec, Canada | Bell Centre
Sept. 28 — Winnipeg, Mant. Canada | Canada Lie Centre
Sept. 29 — Saskatoon, Sask. Canada | SaksTel Centre
Sept. 30 — Calgary, Alb. Canada | Scotiabank Saddledome
Oct. 3 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada | Rogers Arena
Oct. 4 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada | Rogers Arena
Oct. 7 — Tacoma Wash. | Tacoma Dome
Dec. 3 — London, UK | The O2
