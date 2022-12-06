Ticketmaster Warning Has Morgan Wallen Fans Expecting Worst

Morgan Wallen fans are already expecting the worst Wednesday morning when tickets go on sale for the singer’s One Night at a Time tour,...

Morgan Wallen fans are already expecting the worst Wednesday morning when tickets go on sale for the singer’s One Night at a Time tour, after Ticketmaster sent an email Tuesday afternoon warning that “there is more demand than there are tickets available.” Many have taken to social media, predicting a repeat performance of the messy Taylor Swift Eras Tour presale in November that has landed Ticketmaster and parent Live Nation in extremely hot water with fans and legislators alike.

Fans who were selected in the Verified Fan “lottery” were notified on Tuesday afternoon, with the presale scheduled to take place beginning Wednesday. Ticketmaster’s warning indicated that there isn’t likely to be a sale open to the general public, despite 14 additional dates being added to the touring plan on Monday. Fans who didn’t get a bid through “Verified Fan” – which purportedly boxes out “bots” and those intent on reselling tickets, though Ticketmaster still blamed the Taylor Swift chaos on bots, and apparently sold at least one legislator on that excuse – were quick to vent their frustrations, knowing that being locked out of the presale likely means there won’t be any tickets available for them to buy outside of resale outlets.

Ticketmaster workers when they see Morgan Wallen tickets about to drop after the Taylor Swift debacle pic.twitter.com/exN0O55U5n — Brian Barney (@bbarney22) December 2, 2022

For everyone that got waitlisted to Morgan Wallen: how does it feel knowing that either bots, someone that knows two of his songs, or someone that’s gonna sell tickets for $12,000 got a presale code and not you?…let’s cry together… — Giuliana Valera (@giuliana_valera) December 6, 2022

Fuck @Ticketmaster and their “lottery” to see who gets verified fan presale for @MorganWallen . Signed up 20 minutes after he announced his tour. DO BETTER TICKETMASTER. — ASH⚡️YN (@ashlynjeanv) December 6, 2022

🗣️IF YOU GOT A CODE SPEAK NOW. I NEED PROOF THAT SOMEONE GOT ONE BEFORE I GO FERAL🗣️ Morgan Wallen, Ticketmaster, Verified Fan Presale — Kenzie (@kenzziexx) December 6, 2022

Lol that Ticketmaster waitlisted me for Paramore, Taylor Swift, AND Morgan Wallen. I spend literally thousands of dollars a year on concert tickets. There should be some kind of loyalty program or something. Lame. — Jae Sanders (@JAEubanks) December 6, 2022

@Ticketmaster count your fucking days. Between not getting Taylor tickets and now this?! The last straw has been pulled. Morgan Wallen Verified Fan Presale has broken my heart. pic.twitter.com/p9LEMbpXVN — Kenzie (@kenzziexx) December 6, 2022

Taylor Swift + Morgan Wallen fans together are gonna end Ticketmaster and I cannot wait for it — Allie (@alliee516) December 6, 2022

Wallen had previously announced plans to add 14 additional shows to the initial tour plans, adding second dates in Milwaukee, East Rutherford, NJ, Atlanta, Virginia Beach, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Detroit, St. Louis, San Diego, Phoenix, Boston, and Vancouver while adding a second and third date to Toronto. A planned show at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. was relocated as well, now set for the larger confines of FedEx Field.

Wednesday’s warnings indicate fears on the part of the ticketing and promotional giant that expectations need to be set at a low bar for fans who are about to enter the presale process – at least those lucky enough to have gotten a bid through the “lottery style” system that it is now characterizing Verified Fan as being – rather than the ticket surge pricing engine that it actually is. “An invite does not guarantee tickets – so be sure to join the presale as soon as possible for the best chance to get tickets,” reads part of Tuesday’s warning email from the ticketing operation. “Do not attempt to join the presale unless you receive an invite code. Only Verified Fans with approved links will be able to join.”

The Morgan Wallen ticket sales process has followed a very similar pattern to this point as did Taylor Swift’s. First, the tour was announced, with a call to register for the “verified” process. Then it was commented that the registrations were enormous, setting up the need for the announcement of new tour dates. And now, on the eve of the sale, the warnings are coming: expect a painful process, even if you did get a code.

Wallen only recently wrapped his “dangerous” tour in October, having spanned eight months of 2022 for the country star. The One Night at a Time tour is just as ambitious, covering performance dates from March all the way through to early October.

One Night at a Time tour dates will begin with Morgan Wallen playing four shows in New Zealand and Australia in March, bringing the tour to North American beginning with a stop at American Family Field in Milwaukee on April 15. From there, stops include Van Andel Arena (Grand Rapids, MI), Metlife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ), Moody Center (Austin, TX), Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia, PA), Fenway Park (Boston, MA), Budweiser Stage (Toronto, ON), Bell Centre (Montreal, QC), and Rogers Arena (Vancouver, B.C.) before it wraps on October 7 at Tacoma Dome in Washington.

Morgan Wallen Ticket Links

Tickets at MEGAseats.com | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS

Tickets at Event Tickets Center

Tickets at ScoreBig

Tickets at StubHub

Tickets at Ticket Club | Free 1-Year Membership Offer Using Code TICKETNEWS

Tickets at TickPick

Tickets at TicketNetwork

Tickets at TicketSmarter

Morgan Wallen Tour Dates – One Night as a Time World Tour

March 15 — Auckland, N.Z. | Spark Arena

March 19 — Ipswich, Australia | CMC Rocks

March 21 — Sydney, Australia | Judos Bank Arena

March 24 — Melbourne, Australia. | Rod Laver Arena

April 14 — Milwaukee, Wisc. | American Family Field

April 15 — Milwaukee, Wisc. | American Family Field

April 20 — Louisville, Ky. | KFC Yum! Center

April 22 — Oxford, Miss. | Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

April 27 — Grand Rapids, Mich. | Van Andel Arena

April 28 — Moline, Ill. | Vibrant Arena

April 29 — Lincoln, Neb. | Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 4 — Jacksonville, Fla. | VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

May 5 — West Palm Beach, Fla. | iThink Financial Amphitheatre

May 6 — Tampa, Fla. | MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 18 — Hershey, Pa. | Hersheypark Stadium

May 19 — East Rutherford, N.J. | MetLife Stadium

May 20 — East Rutherford, N.J. | MetLife Stadium

May 24 — Austin, Texas | Moody Center

May 26 — Houston, Texas | Minute Maid Park

June 1 — Atlanta, Ga. | Truist Park

June 2 — Atlanta, Ga. | Truist Park

June 3 — Panama City Beach, Fla. | Gulf Cost Jam

June 8 — Virginia Beach, Va. | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

June 9 — Virginia Beach, Va. | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

June 10 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. | Carolina Country Music Fest

June 14 — Pittsburgh, Pa. | PNC Park

June 15 — Pittsburgh, Pa. | PNC Park

June 17 — Philadelphia, Pa. | Citizens Bank Park

June 22 — Chicago, Il. | Wrigley Field

June 23 — Chicago, Il. | Wrigley Field

June 29 — Detroit, Mich. | Ford Field

June 30 — Detroit, Mich. | Ford Field

July 6 — St. Louis, Mo. | Busch Stadium

July 7 — St. Louis, Mo. | Busch Stadium

July 14 — San Diego, Calif. | Petco Park

July 15 — San Diego, Calif. | Petco Park

July 19 — Phoenix, Ariz. | Chase Field

July 20 — Phoenix, Ariz. | Chase Field

July 22 — Los Angeles, Calif. | SoFi Stadium

Aug. 3 — Detroit Lakes, Minn. | WE Fest

Aug. 5 — Camrose, Alb. Canada | Big Valley Jamboree

Aug. 12 — Columbus, Ohio | Ohio Stadium

Aug. 17 — Boston, Mass. | Fenway Park

Aug. 18 — Boston, Mass. | Fenway Park

Sept. 2 — Washington, D.C. | FedEx Field (Originally announced at Nationals Park on 8/26)

Sept. 14 — Toronto, Ont. Canada | Budweiser Stage

Sept. 15 — Toronto, Ont. Canada | Budweiser Stage

Sept. 16 — Toronto, Ont. Canada | Budweiser Stage

Sept. 18 — London, Ont. Canada | Budweiser Gardens

Sept. 21 — Ottawa, Ont. Canada | Canadian Tire Centre

Sept. 22 — Quebec City, Quebec, Canada | Videotron Centre

Sept. 23 — Montreal, Quebec, Canada | Bell Centre

Sept. 28 — Winnipeg, Mant. Canada | Canada Lie Centre

Sept. 29 — Saskatoon, Sask. Canada | SaksTel Centre

Sept. 30 — Calgary, Alb. Canada | Scotiabank Saddledome

Oct. 3 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada | Rogers Arena

Oct. 4 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada | Rogers Arena

Oct. 7 — Tacoma Wash. | Tacoma Dome

Last Updated on December 6, 2022 by Dave Clark