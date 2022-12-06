Red Hot Chili Peppers Extend Global Stadium Tour in 2023

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will be on the road once more in 2023, announcing plans to embark on a 23-date world tour beginning...

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will be on the road once more in 2023, announcing plans to embark on a 23-date world tour beginning in March. The tour, which will feature support from artists including The Strokes, St. Vincent, The Mars Volta, City and Colour, Thundercat, and King Princess, will feature songs from their two No. 1 studio albums from 2022, Unlimited Love, and Return of the Dream Canteen.

The Global Stadium Tour continues in 2023 🚀 Artist Presale: Dec 6, 12PM local

General On Sale: Dec 9, 10AM localhttps://t.co/Ll5npMlk5d for more info and tickets pic.twitter.com/slM4lAlDC2 — Red Hot Chili Peppers (@ChiliPeppers) December 5, 2022

New dates are being billed as a continuation of the global stadium tour the band played throughout most of 2022 and will continue with dates in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Japan early next year. The newly announced dates kick off at BC Place in Vancouver on March 29 and route through North America with stops including Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas), US Bank Stadium (Minneapolis), State Farm Stadium (Phoenix), and Alamodome (San Antonio) before wrapping at Minute Maid Park in Houston on May 25. The band then heads to Europe beginning with a June 18 date at Pinkpop with 13 total shows on that side of the Atlantic.

Tickets for the Red Hot Chili Peppers newly announced dates are on sale this week, available to the general public on Friday, December 9. Presales are already open as of Tuesday, December 6.

The full schedule of upcoming shows and links to ticket resale marketplaces are available below:

Red Hot Chili Peppers Tour Dates

Sat Jan 14 – Inglewood, CA | iHeartRadio ALTer Ego ’23

Asia/Pacific Leg

Sat. Jan 21 – Auckland, NZ | Mt. Smart Stadium

Thu Jan 26 – Dunedin, NZ | Forsyth Barr Stadium

Sun Jan 29 – Brisbane, AUS | Suncorp Stadium

Thu Feb 2 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium

Sat Feb 4 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium

Tue Feb 7 – Melbourne, AUS | Marvel Stadium

Sun Feb 12 – Perth, AUS | Optus Stadium

Thu Feb 16 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Tue Feb 21 – Osaka JP | Osaka Jo Hall

Mar 18/19 – Mexico City, MX | Vive Latino Festival

North American Leg

Wed Mar 29 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place *~

Sat Apr 01 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium #~

Thu Apr 06 – Fargo, ND – FARGODOME ^~

Sat Apr 08 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium ^~

Fri Apr 14 – Syracuse, NY– JMA Wireless Dome ^~

Fri May 12 – San Diego, CA – Snap Dragon Stadium >+

Sun May 14 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium ^+

Wed May 17 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome ^+

Fri May 19 – Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Music Festival =

Thu May 25 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park ^+

European Leg

Sun Jun 18 – Landgraaf, NL – Pinkpop =

Wed Jun 21 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy <

Sat Jun 24 – Odense, DK – Tinderbox =

Mon Jun 26 – Mannheim, DE – Maimarktgelände <

Fri Jun 30 – Werchter, BE – Rock Werchter =

Sun Jul 2 – Milan, IT – I-Days =

Thu Jul 6 – Lisbon, PT – NOS Live =

Sat Jul 8 – Madrid, ES – Mad Cool =

Tue Jul 11 – Lyon, FR – Groupama Stadium <~

Fri Jul 14 – Vienna, AT – Ernst-Happel Stadion <~

Mon Jul 17 – Carhaix, FR – Les Vieilles Charrues =

Fri Jul 21 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium %~

Sun Jul 23 – Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park %~

Key

^ The Strokes

< Iggy Pop

% The Roots

# St. Vincent

> The Mars Volta

* City and Colour

+ Thundercat

~ King Princess

= Festival Date

