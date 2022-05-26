Harry Styles Fans Furious Over Ticketmaster “Platinum” Ticket Prices

Harry Styles fans are venting their anger at Ticketmaster for the second time in less than a month, calling out the ticketing giant for...

Harry Styles fans are venting their anger at Ticketmaster for the second time in less than a month, calling out the ticketing giant for the “platinum” pricing scheme put in place for tickets to the singer’s Love On Tour dates that went on sale this week. Despite there being a whopping 15 dates each for New York and Los Angeles, the singer and Live Nation Entertainment have opted to use the surge-pricing methods that have helped fatten up their bottom line substantially – even after using the “verified fan” system that purports to keep those who would inflate ticket prices for the resale market out.

Complaints began even before Thursday’s general sale, as those who had been “verified” as worthy of purchasing tickets were confronted with surged “platinum” ticket prices even then, with tickets going for 10x what the “standard” ticket price was advertised as.

“So basically, the highest price ticket at the Harry Styles MSG shows is $200,” writes one fan – @TarynnosauRose on Twitter. “But Ticketmaster, Amex, and the artist have sort of deal that allows “platinum” tickets to be priced by demand as a *presale* is ongoing… this is so gross! Lovely reminder that capitalism corrupts.”

Consumers were complaining of presale prices being surged as “platinum” to amounts as high as $1,750 plus fees for tickets in New York. A quick check on Thursday during the general sale showed prices for one Madison Square Garden show (of 15 at the venue) ranging between $450-over $1,000. Not a single seat had “standard” pricing in place, all were “platinum.”

Part of the trouble is that the entire system is enormously confusing, and subject to change moment to moment – particularly during a drama-filled high profile onsale for a major event like this tour. A perfect example came when we pulled up a listing for floor seats for the Friday, September 2 show. At one point, there were two options for floor – which are all general admission. One “platinum” option cost $509 plus fees, with the other nearly double at $1,001 plus fees. This momentary glitch showed wildly different prices for literally the exact same tickets.

The pricing woes facing consumers in the ticketing world from the largest promoter in the world have drawn regular complaint from consumers as the live events industry has gotten back to something approaching “normal” in the wake of the long pause from COVID. This is largely in part because Live Nation Entertainment and artists it represents have increasingly embraced systems and practices that artificially inflate perceived event demand, use that perceived demand to justify surge pricing (either by changing prices literally between what is displayed on the venue ticket sales page and when a consumer enters the tickets to a “shopping cart” for purchase, or charging “platinum” prices that are often 5-10x what the “standard” price would be for the seat location, and then use restrictive mobile-only ticket systems where allowed by law to discourage competition from outside ticket resale marketplaces for consumers who have changes of plans and can no longer attend.

Fans hate it, and many legislators and advocates say it violates anti-trust law in some instances, but it is very effective – Live Nation has boasted record-shattering earnings of late, built largely on the back of artists embracing the price-surging “platinum” systems that allow them to charge what amounts to a maximum market price for a huge percentage of the house for events while demand is high (and then simply remove the platinum designation and sell at the still-high “standard” price if the tickets remain unsold when the event day approaches).

The system is unlikely to change unless consumers refuse to pay the inflated prices, or regulators figure out a way to reign in the price gouging typical of the ticket purchasing experience in 2022. Similar complaints have already been lodged against several artists, including Billie Eilish, Morgan Wallen, Adele,

For their part, Harry Styles fans certainly shared their anger this week as they saw what prices they were being asked to pay for tickets. Many didn’t even realize it was the tour promoter and artist that were charging the inflated prices.





On the whole, the entire dynamic pricing and ticketing system is working exactly as it is intended to. Ticketmaster and Live Nation collect enormous amounts of user data by requiring consumers to sign up for “verified fan,” then control how many tickets are available at any given moment to make it look like the event is at or near-sellout constantly, justifying the surged pricing they ask of consumers – who are pressured into purchasing tickets at 10x the price they expected to pay. The artist and promoter (which is Live Nation, more often than not), make enormous sums of money, and fans get mad at Ticketmaster, which exists to take the blame.

For those still looking for Harry Styles tickets, there are links below (and the full run of scheduled shows for the singer):

