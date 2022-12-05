Fans Sue Citing Deception, Fraud in Taylor Swift Tickets Fiasco

More than two dozen fans have filed lawsuits against Ticketmaster over the Taylor Swift tickets fiasco, alleging that the ticketing giant and Live Nation...

More than two dozen fans have filed lawsuits against Ticketmaster over the Taylor Swift tickets fiasco, alleging that the ticketing giant and Live Nation Entertainment subsidiary engaged in fraud, price fixing, antitrust violations, and even “intentional deception.” The lawsuit was filed in California – where both Ticketmaster and Live Nation Entertainment are headquartered – on Friday.

“Ticketmaster is a monopoly that is only interested in taking every dollar it can from a captive public,” according to the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs are seeking a penalty of $2,500 against Ticketmaster for every violation of Business and Professions Code, section 17200.

At its core, the lawsuit says that Ticketmaster and its parent “intentionally and purposely mislead TaylorSwiftTix presale ticket holders by providing codes to 1.4 million ‘verified fans,’” despite there being far less inventory than could support a sale open to that many people. “Millions of fans waited up to eight hours and were unable to purchase tickets as a result of insufficient ticket releases,” the lawsuit said. “Ticketmaster intentionally provided codes when it could not satisfy demands.”

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour reportedly saw unprecedented demand when it went on sale in November, with millions clogging Ticketmaster’s systems when tickets became available – both those with “verified” codes for access, and others who were trying anyways after the demand registration and surge-pricing engine did not deem them worthy for a code. Fans experienced massive waits, glitches, and delays as the system failed repeatedly amid the surged traffic. Then, Ticketmaster and Live Nation opted to cancel the general ticket sale entirely, claiming that no inventory remained, though many question what percentage of the house was held back for later sale, or distributed through partners.

In the aftermath, Ticketmaster and Live Nation has been subject to enormous anger and scrutiny, from fans and lawmakers alike. Swift herself slammed the sales process, though she avoided calling out the companies by name:

“I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could,” she said in a statement posted to social media. “It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”

Lawmakers have been less hesitant to call out the companies involved, with many demanding a probe of the company for allegations of monopolistic behavior. The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights will hold hearings regarding the company and competition concerns, though a date has not yet been set.

While all of the legal battles will play out over months and years ahead, Taylor Swift tickets are still available for consumers who did not get them during the initial sales period through resale marketplaces. The full tour date schedule and ticket resale marketplace options for Taylor Swift shows are included below:

Last Updated on December 5, 2022 by Dave Clark